Adipurush: Kriti Sanon Awaits Reunion With Prabhas In Ram Siya Ram; Fans Dub It 'Soul Of The Film'

Ram Siya Ram, the latest song from Om Raut’s upcoming film Adipurush, has released, capturing the heart wrenching longing of Raghava (played by Prabhas) and Janaki (played by Kriti Sanon) after the latter’s abduction. The song is a reimagined rendition of a devotional song. While certain sequences feature Prabhas and Kriti amidst beautiful peacocks and navigating makeshift boats, the song predominantly portrays their anguish as Janaki patiently awaits Raghava’s rescue from Lanka.

Kriti Sanon and music composer duo Sachet-Parampara also embarked on a journey to Nashik to seek divine blessings at Sita Gufa Mandir and Kalaram Mandir in Panchvati ahead of the song release. The song has been sung and composed by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Alongside portraying Raghava’s determined efforts to rescue Janaki with the assistance of Bajrang, the song offers glimpses of his anguish.

Sharing the song on Twitter, director Om Raut wrote, “The soul of Adipurush. Ram Siya Ram”. Like the first song titled Jai Shri Ram, this song also released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.

Adipurush is said to be an adaptation of the Indian epic that centres around the victory of good over evil. In Hindu mythology, Lord Ram is also known as Adi Purusha.

Sunny Singh is portraying Lakshman, while Devdatta Nage is bringing Lord Hanuman to life on the big screen. Supporting cast members include Vatsal Sheth, Rayhan Kadar, Prashant Kumar, and Gaurav Pandya, promising an ensemble performance for audiences to look forward to.