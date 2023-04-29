Adipurush: Kriti Sanon Introduces Her Character Janaki in New Motion Poster; Fans Praise Her

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has already created a lot of buzz ever since its teaser has released. The film was criticized by the audience for its poor special effects. Now, on the auspicious occasion of Maa Sita Navmi, the makers have released a new motion poster featuring Kriti Sanon.

The motion poster introduces Kriti as Janaki. The actress also shared the video on her Instagram handle with the caption, “The righteous saga of Siya Ram.” In the video, Kriti is seen dressed in a light orange colour saree and has tears in her eyes. The motion poster features the soulful melody of ‘Ram Siya Ram’, which is composed by Sachet-Parampara.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the poster was released, fans rushed to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “You look gorgeous @kritisanon.” Another wrote, “I AM TOTALLY AWESTRUCK BY YOUR LOOK.”

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be released globally on 16th June 2023.

According to recent reports, the makers are about to release the trailer of the film on May 17. It is interesting to know that the trailer of Adipurush is being revamped with new elements. Apart from Kriti, the film also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. It is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Saif will be seen as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana in the film. It is also reported that Saif Ali Khan will be missing the promotions of the film because he will be traveling with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. But no official confirmation has been made.

Adipurush is considered the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here