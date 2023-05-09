Adipurush: Kriti Sanon, Prabhas Exchange Secret Message; Om Raut Chants Jai Shree Ram at Fan Preview

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Om Raut treated selected fans to a special fan preview of Adipurush’s trailer and it was as massy as it could get. Taken place on Monday in Hyderabad, the lead actors and the director joined a room full of excited fans to see the new trailer of the film. A glimpse of the special gathering was shared my Raut on Twitter and it appeared to be a fun affair.

In the video, Sanon and Prabhas were welcomed by screams and applause. Seated behind the sea of fans, Prabhas and Sanon appeared to taking in all the love the fans were showing them. Once the trailer began playing, Sanon and Prabhas were seen whispering messages to each other while watching the scenes play out in the trailer. As soon as the trailer preview came to an end, fans began cheering for the duo and the movie.

At a certain point, Om Raut was seen chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ while the audience in the screening joined him. Watch the video below:

After the Fan preview… the world gets ready to witness the #AdipurushTrailer at 1:53 PM tomorrow, 9th May on T-Series Official YouTube channel!ADIPURUSH IN CINEMAS ON JUNE 16! Jai Shri Ram 🙏#Adipurush #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan @kritisanon @mesunnysingh #BhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/qvNkiKosua — Om Raut (@omraut) May 8, 2023

The trailer releases today, May 9, in Mumbai. The new trailer comes months after the makers released the first teaser and it failed to impress audiences.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Adipurush will have its World Premiere in New York on 13th June at the Tribeca Festival, which is taking place from June 7-18th. This means that Adipurush’s world premiere will be before its release in India, since it is scheduled to hit theatres in India on June 16. The film was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023. Adipurush is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.

Besides Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh as Shesh, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh.

