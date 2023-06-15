Adipurush: Kriti Sanon Reveals How She Prepared For Janaki, 'I Approached The Role With Great Care And Diligence'

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of this year. Even though the teaser that was released last year was met with a poor response and the makers had taken a backseat to work on the VFX, the avid fans are excited to see the film on the big screen, especially after the trailer of the same was launched. With only a day left in it’s release, Kriti Sanon who had the tremendous task of portraying Janaki got candid about the challenges.

In an interview with Times Of India, Kriti Sanon shared, “Om has possibly read everything available on Ramayana and had a clear vision about the project. The transformation into Janaki was not just about the physical aspects, but also about internalising the essence of the character. It took a considerable amount of time and effort to immerse myself in Janaki’s persona, to understand her emotional journey, her virtues and to bring her to life on screen. It was a meticulous process that involved rehearsals, multiple sittings not only on the look and attire but also understanding the historical and mythological context of the character.”

She added, “As a figure deeply revered and worshipped by millions, there is an inherent expectation to portray her with utmost respect and authenticity. Understanding her significance in the hearts and minds of people, I have approached this role with great care and diligence along with a lot of love and respect in my heart. Every aspect of her character, from her pure loving heart to her virtues to her unwavering strength to her immense faith in Lord Ram - understanding Janaki has been a beautiful journey.”

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. The film will be released on June 16, 2023.