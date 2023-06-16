Adipurush Makers REMOVE 'Janaki Is Daughter of India' Dialogue As Nepal's Censor Board Threatens Ban

Much-awaited mythological drama, Adipurush, based on the epic Ramayana, is finally scheduled to be released in theaters on Friday, today. The film stars the Prabhas as Lord Ram or protagonist Raghava, and is directed by the National award-winning filmmaker Om Raut. Kriti Sanon portrays the character of Sita, also known as Janaki, in the film.

There was a delay in releasing the film in Nepal because the Nepal Censor Board objected to a dialogue that said Goddess Sita was India’s daughter. The board claimed that Sita was born in Nepal. However, the film will now be allowed to screen in Nepal after the makers decided to remove the dialogue. The news hit headlines when Rahul Raut took to Twitter and wrote, “The Nepal government has objected to the scene where the film claims Goddess Sita was the daughter of India, whereas she was actually BORN IN NEPAL. The Censor Board has decided not to release it there until the makers correct the error!”

Minutes later, he posted another tweet that read, “UPDATE!! #Adipurush is now releasing in Nepal… The Nepal censor board has passed the film after the controversial dialogue which claimed ‘Sita is India’s daughter’ was removed from the movie.. The film, however, is still expected to face some backlash in Kathmandu tomorrow!”

Prior to the worldwide theatrical release of the film, the film’s producers organised a special screening event in Mumbai on Thursday night, June 15. The event was exclusively for the film’s cast, crew, and their families. However, the film’s lead actor Prabhas and the antagonist Saif Ali Khan, who portrays the character of Lankesh, were unable to attend due to their hectic schedules.