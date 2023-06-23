Adipurush: Manoj Muntashir Wrote 'Cheap' Lines; Ravan Shown 'Having Meat,' Says PIL In Allahabad HC

Adipurush lands in a big trouble again, as a PIL has been filed before the Allahabad High Court against the exhibition of the movie. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush has been facing a volley of backlash for the alleged distortion of the Hindu epic, Ramayana. The film features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.

The PIL states that the portrayal of Ravana and Lord Hanuman in the Adipurush movie is completely “divorced from the Indian Civilisation". It also objected to the film’s dialogues written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. “The dialogues are ridiculous, filthy and also against the glory of Ramayan Yug which is a direct attack on religious faith," said the plea seeking impleadment of Manoj Muntashir as a respondent in the plea before the HC. “He has written cheap and funny dialogues in the name of creative liberty," it added.

The PIL further stated that “the bearded look of Ravana played by Saif Ali Khan in the film is hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community as the Brahmin Ravana is shown having raw red meat, making a ghastly face in a wrong manner which is an insult to Hindu civilization."

THE NEGATIVE WORD OF MOUTH HAS COME INTO PLAY…After a strong opening weekend, #Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday.#Hindi version. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/HJT4hHT80u— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2023

Meanwhile, multiple film theatres across the country have been witnessing fierce protests against Adipurush. Recent videos uploaded to social media showed protestors calling for the film’s boycott while chanting slogans like “Hindu dharma ka apmaan band karo (stop insulting Hindu dharma)" and “Maa Sita ka apmaan band karo". Hindu Mahasabha lodged a complaint with the Lucknow police against the makers of Adipurush earlier this week.

All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to “stop screening" the movie and “immediately order a ban" on Adipurush shows in theatres and OTT platforms in the future. In an open letter, AICWA wrote that the movie “clearly" defamed the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman and hurt “religious sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma."