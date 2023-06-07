Adipurush New Trailer: Netizens Call Prabhas' Film 'Visual Treat', Lauds Saif's Lankesh Avatar

The final trailer of the much-awaited bilingual epic Adipurush was unveiled by the makers at a grand pre-release event in Tirupati on Tuesday night. The trailer further elevated the excitement among fans as it offers a glimpse into its thrilling action sequences, stunning visuals and captivating performances.

Om Raut’s directorial is inspired by the Hindu epic, Ramayana. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in key roles. Soon, after the trailer release, Twitter was buzzing with varied reactions from movie buffs.

The Adipurush trailer has taken the internet by storm, garnering over 14 million views in a short span of time. A majority of the audience has expressed their excitement and enthusiasm. One of the users described the trailer as stunning and anticipated a visual treat. “Wishing all the very best to the whole team,” the user wrote. A viewer expressed excitement over the trailer’s difference from the previous year’s teaser.

What an amazing trailer. This is completely different from last year’s teaser, I am totally hyped up.Can’t wait to experience #Adipurush on Big Screens.#JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/A4gpIOzaUf — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) June 7, 2023

A person predicted that Adipurush would be a huge and magnificent film in every aspect, describing the new trailer as spectacular.

No stopping for The #AdipurushIt’s gonna be huge and magnanimous in every manner.The new trailer is just spectacular, pure goosebumps stuff #Prabhas #AdipurushActionTrailer pic.twitter.com/IfCkoI1Vtj— Alan (@Etherea1_spark) June 6, 2023

Saw #AdipurushActionTrailer again and one thing that strikes me is that “less is more” in this case. I am talking about #SaifAliKhan here. Felt it earlier and believe it all the more now, he is going to be the DARK HORSE of #Adipurush. What screen presence does he have here.… pic.twitter.com/lEKAKSQFxq— Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) June 6, 2023

Adipurush was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023. Adipurush is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.