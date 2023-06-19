Adipurush: Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir Receive Death Threats Amid Backlash; Latter Seeks Protection

Amid the controversy surrounding Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush, the director of the film, Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir have now received death threats. As reported by Free Press Journal, Kshatriya Karni Sena recently held a press conference in Madhya Pradesh when a group leader threatened to kill Om Raut. “We will kill the director, haath mein aaya toh koot denge, we are planning to form a team in Mumbai and tell them to get hold of weapons to find him and kill him,” Dr. Raj Shekhawat, National President of Kshatriya Karni Sena reportedly said.

At the same press conference, group member Indal Singh Rana also allegedly threatened Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir and said, “Sheher bhi tera, ghar bhi, tera, sar bhi tera, aur joota rahega kshatriya karni sena ka."

Following the threats, Manoj has now sought protection from Mumbai police and has expressed that his life is in danger.

Adipurush is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. However, the film has been facing backlash due to its dialogues.

On Sunday, the makers also announced that they will make ‘alterations’ to the film’s dialogues. “The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large," a statement issued by T-Series read.

Later, Manoj Muntashir told ANI, “Our aim was to present the true heroes of Sanatan to our younger generation. There is an objection to 5 dialogues and they will be changed. If people are not liking some parts, then it’s our responsibility to fix them."