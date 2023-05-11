Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Film Already Sets MASSIVE Record With Just Its Trailer; Here's How

Adipurush has become a spectacle of the year. Ever since fans have seen its trailer, they cannot stop gushing about the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer. This Ramayana-inspired tale produced by Bhushan Kumar has also broken records. It has now become the most-watched trailer of 2023 with more than 70 million views in 24 hours. It has also been trending at number 1 on YouTube since its release.

Earlier this week, the trailer was released with a grand launch. Actress Kriti Sanon who was present for the same shared, “I am very emotional today, I had goosebumps while watching the trailer because this is not just a movie but much more than that. What we experienced while making this film was special," she said during the trailer launch.

The actress further thanked director Om Raut and added, “I want to thank Om for believing in me as Janaki. You had faith in me that I could play that role because there are very few actors who get such a role in their lifetime. I feel very, very blessed.”

Speaking about her character, Kriti further mentioned, “I have poured my heart and soul into Janaki. I had complete faith in the role but while shooting for the movie I started learning more and more about this character. She is very pure, has a kind soul, a loving heart and a strong mind. In my poster as well you will see, there is pain, but there is no fear in it. It was a huge emotion for me. We are mere humans, forgive us if we have faltered.”

The Adipurush trailer is a feast for the senses, showcasing stunning visuals, breathtaking sequences, and a stellar cast of actors who bring their A-game to the table. Indeed being a visual spectacle, this magnum opus promises to transport viewers to a mythical and mesmerizing world, one that is almost like a painting brought to life on the big screen. The film revisits a golden chapter in Indian history, adding an air of authenticity and grandeur to an already captivating story.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh NairRetrophiles and will be released globally on 16th June 2023. Apart from Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas, the film also stars Sunny Singh in a pivotal role.