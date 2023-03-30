CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Turn Into Ram and Sita in New Poster Dropped On Ram Navami
Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Turn Into Ram and Sita in New Poster Dropped On Ram Navami

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 08:26 IST

Mumbai, India

New Adipurush poster out.

Adipurush releases a new poster on the occasion of Ram Navami. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, the makers of Adipurush dropped a new poster featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The actors play the role of Ram and Sita in the Om Raut directorial. The poster also featured Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman. Saif Ali Khan, who plays the role of Raavan in the movie, was missing from the poster.

In the poster, Prabhas and Sunny were seen walking with Kriti in the poster and Devdatta was seen in his Lord Hanuman kneeling in front of them. Sharing the poster, Kriti wrote, “Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram."

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be released globally on 16th June 2023.

The film has already faced its share of controversy following the release of the teaser last year. The audience called out the film for poor CGI and VFX. Several people also raised objections against Raavan’s depiction in the film. Adipurush, which was slated to release last year, was then delayed.

Last month, the film’s editor Ashish Mhatre reacted to the backlash and revealed the team was also ‘shocked’ due to criticism. However, asked if the team made any changes to the film’s VFX after the backlash, Ashish shared that no major changes have been made. “We have not made any alterations in the film post the criticism, we did the film which was planned already. We did some changes whenever a demand came for any particular scene but otherwise, there have been no major changes in the film," he told E-Times.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
  1. Adipurush
  2. bollywood
  3. kriti sanon
  4. Prabhas
first published:March 30, 2023, 08:26 IST
