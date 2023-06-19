Adipurush: Ramayan's Vikram Mastal Slams Om Raut, Asks 'Only Concerned About Making Money?'

Ever since Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush hit theatres, several people have expressed disappointment with it. While the film’s makers are already facing backlash, actor Vikram Mastal has also questioned them for their representation of Ramayana. Vikram used to play the role of Hanuman in the 2008 television show Ramayan, helmed by Anand Sagar.

In a recent interview, Vikram slammed Adipurush director Om Raut and co-writer Manoj Muntashir. He accused them of making this film only for financial gains.

“I vehemently condemn the language used in the movie. I simply need to know what the film’s creators intended to convey with the language used. What inspired you to make this movie? Are you only concerned about making money? Why can’t you remove the conversations if you made this movie with the general population in mind and they don’t like them? What the issue is? Why do you want to show what is wrong in the movie?" Vikram said as quoted by ANI.

“This movie’s plot is based on the Ramayana. We respect Sita and Lord Ram. We worship them. How are these talks and conversations appropriate for this movie?" the actor added.

Earlier, Karan Suchak, who used to play the role of Laxman in the television show Siya Ke Ram, also urged everyone to avoid watching Adipurush. Prior to him, Arun Govil aka Ram of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana also slammed the makers of Adipurush and called Prabhas starrer ‘Hollywood Ki Cartoon’. “What was wrong with the depiction we have all known and loved for all these years? What was the need to change things? Perhaps the team doesn’t have proper faith in Lord Rama and Sita, and that is why they made these changes,” he told ABP News.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the epic Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.