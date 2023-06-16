Adipurush Release Day: Kriti Sanon’s Childhood Pic With Nupur Is Sister Goals

Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush has hit the theatres today. The project is directed by Om Raut and also stars Prabhas, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan, and Devdatta Nage in prominent roles. The film has been released today and fans are impressed with the performance of their favourite celebs. Now, a childhood picture of Kriti has resurfaced on social media. In the picture, Kriti is seen along with her mother, Geeta Sanon, and sister, Nupur Sanon. Both the sisters look extremely cute in the picture. Both of them are seen wearing similar red jackets and black T-shirts. Kriti and Nupur share a great bond and have been quite supportive of each other in the industry.

Let us know a bit more about the Sanon Sisters:

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon was born on July 27, 1990, in Delhi. After completing her school education, she studied engineering. She started her career in modelling and made her acting debut in the 2014 Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine opposite Mahesh Babu. After that, she made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff. Since then, she has appeared in various films like Dilwale, Raabta, Housefull 4, Luka Chuppi, Mimi, and more. She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role in Mimi.

Nupur Sanon

Nupu Sanon was born on December 15, 1993, in Delhi. She completed her graduation in music. She was first seen in B Praak’s song Filhaal opposite Akshay Kumar. The song was a huge hit among the audience, and Nupur received a lot of appreciation for it. Similar to her sister, she is also stepping into the field of acting. She was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s television series, ‘Pop Kaun? She will soon be seen making her Telugu film debut with Tiger Nageswara Rao opposite Ravi Teja.

Family Details

Kriti and Nupur’s father, Rahul Sanon, is a chartered accountant by profession. Their mother is a physics professor at a college at the University of Delhi. Both of them have been very supportive of their daughters and are often seen accompanying them to promotional events.