CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Niharika KonidelaRanbir KapoorAdipurushAnimalVarun Tej
Home » Movies » Adipurush Release LIVE Updates: Early Morning Shows Houseful for Prabhas Film; Fans Declare It 'Blockbuster'

Live now

Adipurush Release LIVE Updates: Early Morning Shows Houseful for Prabhas Film; Fans Declare It 'Blockbuster'

Adipurush Movie Release LIVE Updates: Prabhas film is all set to have a bumper opening at the box office as more than 4.7 lakh tickets have already been sold.

Published By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 08:25 IST

Mumbai, India

adipurush movie release and review live updates
Adipurush Release LIVE Updates: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon film hits theatres amid much fanfare.

Adipurush Release, Review LIVE Updates: Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, releases in theatres today amid much fanfare. Directed by Om Raut, the multilingual period saga Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Adipurush features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti as Janaki, Saif as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crores, Adipurush is the most expensive Indian film ever made. Interestingly, Adipurush is likely to have a bumper opening at the box office on Friday. More than 4.7 lakh tickets have already Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Jun 16, 2023 08:25 IST

Adipurush review LIVE updates: 'Hanuman's seat' in theatres goes viral

A video of the seat reserved for Hanuman in theaters where ‘Adipurush’ is being screened has emerged on social media.

Jun 16, 2023 08:22 IST

Adipurush release LIVE updates: Prabhas film registers historic advance booking

Adipurush is likely to earn Rs 40 crores nett in its opening day, according to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel. The film has registered historic advance bookings.

Jun 16, 2023 08:15 IST

Adipurush movie release LIVE Updates: What are critics saying?

Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has been getting mixed response from critics. “Prabhas delivers an authentic performance with captivating screen presence in this epic tale which has not so strong direction from Om Raut,” film critic Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted.

Jun 16, 2023 08:10 IST

Adipurush release LIVE Updates: Massive celebrations by Prabhas fan

As Adipurush hits theatres worldwide, Prabhas fans arranged several flower garlands around a massive cutout of the actor in a celebratory gesture. They even burst firecrackers outside the theatres.

Adipurush release LIVE Updates: Massive celebrations by Prabhas fan
Image courtesy: Twitter
Jun 16, 2023 08:02 IST

Adipurush review LIVE Updates: Film gets overwhelming response in US

Adipurush made its debut in the US a day before its India premiere. The film has been receiving an overwhelming response in America.

Jun 16, 2023 07:58 IST

Adipurush movie release LIVE updates: Box office prediction

According to multiple film trade analysts, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, will easily cross Rs 50 crore mark on the first day of its release.

Jun 16, 2023 07:55 IST

Adipurush release LIVE Updates: Kriti Sanon opens up on playing 'Sita'

In Adipurush, Kriti Sanon will be essaying the role of Janaki, a character moulded after Goddess Sita. “Om (Raut) has possibly read everything available on Ramayana and had a clear vision about the project. The transformation into Janaki was not just about the physical aspects, but also about internalising the essence of the character,” Kriti told TOI.

Adipurush release LIVE Updates: Kriti Sanon opens up on playing 'Sita'
Kriti Sanon plays Janaki in Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush.
Jun 16, 2023 07:48 IST

Adipurush review LIVE updates: Audience verdict is out

The audience has given a thumbs up to Prabhas starrer Adipurush as it releases in theatres today. The first reviews are largely positive.

Jun 16, 2023 07:44 IST

Adipurush movie release LIVE updates: Rishab Shetty sends wishes

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty has sent his best wishes to Adipurush team and his “dear brother” Prabhas as the Om Raut directorial hits the theatres today.

Jun 16, 2023 07:40 IST

Adipurush movie release LIVE: First photo of 'Hanuman's seat'

First photo of a seat reserved for Lord Hanuman in a theatre that is going to screen Adipurush has surfaced online.

Adipurush movie release LIVE: First photo of 'Hanuman's seat'

Jun 16, 2023 07:34 IST

Adipurush release LIVE Updates: Early morning shows are houseful

Beating the scorching summer, Prabhas fans thronged cinemas for the first day first show of Adipurush, with several theatres being houseful.

Jun 16, 2023 07:25 IST

Adipurush review LIVE Updates: Early reactions declare Prabhas film 'blockbuster'

Adipurush has finally hit the theatres and early reactions are in. The first reactions for Prabhas starrer are largely positive, with netizens declaring it “a blockbuster”.

Jun 16, 2023 07:19 IST

Adipurush movie release LIVE: Kriti Sanon attends screening with Om Raut

Actor Kriti Sanon watched Adipurush along with her family and director Om Raut at a private screening in Mumbai.

Adipurush movie release LIVE: Kriti Sanon attends screening with Om Raut

Adipurush movie release LIVE: Kriti Sanon attends screening with Om Raut

Read more

been sold for the first weekend shows. According to multiple film trade analysts, Adipurush will easily cross Rs 50 crore mark on the first day of its release.

“It should be releasing across 4000 screens. There are shows as early as five o’clock in the morning in certain cities. That means that the dynamics of the box office will be very strongly at play. I think Adipurush, for sure, will take an opening in the range of Rs 40-50 crore across all the languages, which will definitely put the film in the list of the top ten highest grossers, all languages combined,” producer and film trade expert Girish Johar told us.

While the teaser of Adipurush was met with criticism, its trailer received praises from all quarters. Many people said that the Adipurush trailer was quite an improvement from its teaser which was trolled for the “poor quality” of visual effects. The more than 3-minute-long trailer shows glimpses of some of the most important events that take place in the Ramayana – the Sita Haran (featuring Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Janaki), Hanuman carrying Sanjeevani Buti and the building of the Ram Setu bridge.

Latest News

TAGS