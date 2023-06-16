Adipurush Release LIVE Updates: Early Morning Shows Houseful for Prabhas Film; Fans Declare It 'Blockbuster'

Live now
Mumbai, India
Adipurush Release, Review LIVE Updates: Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, releases in theatres today amid much fanfare. Directed by Om Raut, the multilingual period saga Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Adipurush features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti as Janaki, Saif as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.
Made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crores, Adipurush is the most expensive Indian film ever made. Interestingly, Adipurush is likely to have a bumper opening at the box office on Friday. More than 4.7 lakh tickets have already Read More
Key EventsKey Events
A video of the seat reserved for Hanuman in theaters where ‘Adipurush’ is being screened has emerged on social media.
Sri Hanuman ji 🙏 sthaan at tarakramana theater before starting show #Prabhas#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/y7jR2jvJfz
— ARTISTRYBUZZ (@ArtistryBuzz) June 16, 2023
Adipurush is likely to earn Rs 40 crores nett in its opening day, according to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel. The film has registered historic advance bookings.
WARNING – Dont be surprised if #Adipurush ( Hindi) achieves 40 cr nett Opening..
PRABHAS-MANIA UNLEASHES TOMORROW East West North South.
All the best to @TSeries @omraut & Entire team.
HISTORIC ADVANCE BOOKING #Prabahs pic.twitter.com/mpZz6mtJBx
— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 15, 2023
Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has been getting mixed response from critics. “Prabhas delivers an authentic performance with captivating screen presence in this epic tale which has not so strong direction from Om Raut,” film critic Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted.
#Adipurush: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½
Newage Passable Ramayana#Prabhas delivers an authentic performance with captivating screen presence in this epic tale which has not so strong direction from Om Raut.
One could feel that the efforts from potential cast & technical crew were not replicated…
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 16, 2023
As Adipurush hits theatres worldwide, Prabhas fans arranged several flower garlands around a massive cutout of the actor in a celebratory gesture. They even burst firecrackers outside the theatres.
Adipurush made its debut in the US a day before its India premiere. The film has been receiving an overwhelming response in America.
BLOCKBUSTER 💥💥💥💥💥Guys dont believe rumours‼️
Esari Kottesam❤️🔥
1000cr Loading….‼️
After this show im gonna watch 2D XD. Lets see how its gonna be✨BUT 3D Shots Matram 💥#Prabhas #Adipurush #AdipurushReview pic.twitter.com/AKD7dnoBKF
— Prabhas Fans USA🇺🇸 (@VinayDHFprabhas) June 16, 2023
According to multiple film trade analysts, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, will easily cross Rs 50 crore mark on the first day of its release.
#Adipurush *advance booking*… Update till Thursday, 2.30 pm…
⭐️ #Hindi [#PVR + #INOX only]Fri: 164,967Sat: 110,304Sun: 102,547Total: 377,818
⭐️ #Telugu [#PVR + #INOX only]Fri: 93,456Sat: 46,401Sun: 29,565Total: 169,422 https://t.co/12VqfsJTPA
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 15, 2023
In Adipurush, Kriti Sanon will be essaying the role of Janaki, a character moulded after Goddess Sita. “Om (Raut) has possibly read everything available on Ramayana and had a clear vision about the project. The transformation into Janaki was not just about the physical aspects, but also about internalising the essence of the character,” Kriti told TOI.
The audience has given a thumbs up to Prabhas starrer Adipurush as it releases in theatres today. The first reviews are largely positive.
Fans On Firuu 🔥💥💥💥 🥺🥺🥺 After 6 Years 🔥🔥#Prabhas #Adipurush #AdipurushReview
— 𝚅 𝚒 𝚘 𝚕 𝚎 𝚗 𝚝 (@Vattimallavish) June 16, 2023
Kantara actor Rishab Shetty has sent his best wishes to Adipurush team and his “dear brother” Prabhas as the Om Raut directorial hits the theatres today.
Wishing Team #Adipurush all the Success at Box office and at Hearts of Audience.
All the Best, Dear brother #Prabhas.@omraut @kritisanon #SaifAliKhan @TSeries pic.twitter.com/f0YVdjg9VA
— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) June 15, 2023
First photo of a seat reserved for Lord Hanuman in a theatre that is going to screen Adipurush has surfaced online.
Beating the scorching summer, Prabhas fans thronged cinemas for the first day first show of Adipurush, with several theatres being houseful.
Show Time : #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/g9DYBXEtG9
— Daya Arjun (@DayaArjun2) June 15, 2023
Adipurush has finally hit the theatres and early reactions are in. The first reactions for Prabhas starrer are largely positive, with netizens declaring it “a blockbuster”.
Celebrations begun 🎉
Blockbuster Talk for #Adipurush from Early Morning Shows & Overseas Premieres! 🔥🔥#AdipurushCelebrations #Prabhas #AdipurushinCinemas pic.twitter.com/ZsOzTVPU0e
— Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) June 16, 2023
Actor Kriti Sanon watched Adipurush along with her family and director Om Raut at a private screening in Mumbai.
“It should be releasing across 4000 screens. There are shows as early as five o’clock in the morning in certain cities. That means that the dynamics of the box office will be very strongly at play. I think Adipurush, for sure, will take an opening in the range of Rs 40-50 crore across all the languages, which will definitely put the film in the list of the top ten highest grossers, all languages combined,” producer and film trade expert Girish Johar told us.
While the teaser of Adipurush was met with criticism, its trailer received praises from all quarters. Many people said that the Adipurush trailer was quite an improvement from its teaser which was trolled for the “poor quality” of visual effects. The more than 3-minute-long trailer shows glimpses of some of the most important events that take place in the Ramayana – the Sita Haran (featuring Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Janaki), Hanuman carrying Sanjeevani Buti and the building of the Ram Setu bridge.