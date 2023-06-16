Adipurush Release LIVE Updates: Early Morning Shows Houseful for Prabhas Film; Fans Declare It 'Blockbuster'

Read more

been sold for the first weekend shows. According to multiple film trade analysts, Adipurush will easily cross Rs 50 crore mark on the first day of its release.

“It should be releasing across 4000 screens. There are shows as early as five o’clock in the morning in certain cities. That means that the dynamics of the box office will be very strongly at play. I think Adipurush, for sure, will take an opening in the range of Rs 40-50 crore across all the languages, which will definitely put the film in the list of the top ten highest grossers, all languages combined,” producer and film trade expert Girish Johar told us.

While the teaser of Adipurush was met with criticism, its trailer received praises from all quarters. Many people said that the Adipurush trailer was quite an improvement from its teaser which was trolled for the “poor quality” of visual effects. The more than 3-minute-long trailer shows glimpses of some of the most important events that take place in the Ramayana – the Sita Haran (featuring Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Janaki), Hanuman carrying Sanjeevani Buti and the building of the Ram Setu bridge.