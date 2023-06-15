Adipurush Releases In The USA Before India; Prabhas Film Likely to Earn Rs 8.21 Cr on Day 1

With just one day remaining for the highly anticipated release of Om Raut’s Adipurush, discussions about the movie are reaching sky-high. Prabhas, renowned for his exceptional acting skills, will be portraying the role of Lord Ram and the film holds special significance for the actor as he has been eagerly awaiting a blockbuster for quite some time. But just a day prior to its India release, the film will be opening for the USA audience since the distributors have opted for AMC Stubs A-List.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the move seems to be unprecedented since distributors usually resort to such offers only in the scenario when ‘there is a burden of upfront costs and interest for big star movies’. This will let the A-pass holders to book the Adipurush tickets for free.

As far as advance booking for the film is concerned in the US markets, the film has managed to sell tickets worth $490,000 (approximately ₹4.10 crore). The Australian advance booking collection stands at $150,000 (around ₹83 lakh), the UK bookings have amassed £55,000 (₹50 lakh), Canada has witnessed a collection of $30,000 ( ₹25 lakh) and additionally ₹40 lakh in European and South-Asian territories. The film is expected to collect $1 million dollars alone after its US premiere.

You’ll be surprised to know that Delhi-NCR is selling the most expensive ticket for Adipurush. One ticket for the movie is priced at Rs 2200 in PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall, according to BookMyShow. The ticket price is for the Hindi version of the film in 2D format.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut. This is Om’s second directorial after the phenomenal success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Adipurush, a 3D feature film, was officially announced in August 2020. The star cast of the film wrapped up the shoot for the magnum opus in 103 days. Adipurush has been shot in Hindi and Telugu. It will also release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”, multilingual period saga Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Adipurush features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti as Janaki, Saif as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. While the teaser of Adipurush was met with criticism, its trailer received praises from all quarters. Many people said that the Adipurush trailer was quite an improvement from its teaser which was bashed over the depiction of Hindu deities and “poor quality" of visual effects. The more than 3-minute-long trailer shows the major events of Ramayana.