Adipurush Row: Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Revocation of CBFC Certificate of Prabhas Starrer

In a big relief for the makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush, the Supreme Court on Friday rejected the plea seeking revocation of CBFC certification for the Om Raut directorial. “Everyone is touchy about everything now…tolerance for movies, books are going down,” Justice SK Kaul said in the top court as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Apart from this, the Supreme Court also stayed the proceedings before the Allahabad high court which is hearing petitions challenging the depiction of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana in Adipurush. The top court stayed the high court order which summoned the makers of Prabhas starrer to appear before it on July 27.

For the unversed, the Allahabad high court had earlier ordered Adipurush director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir to appear before it on July 27. The court had also asked the central government to form a five-member committee to look at the controversies surrounding the movie.

The Allahabad High Court also slammed the makers of Adipurush and the censor board last month and asked, “What is it that the censor board keeps doing? What do you want to teach the future generations?”

The HC was hearing a plea that stated that the characters of Ravana and Lord Hanuman in the Om Raut directorial were ‘completely divorced from the Indian civilisation’. The plea also objected to the film’s dialogues and called them ‘ridiculous’, ‘low standard’ and ‘cheap’.

Adipurush was released on June 16. The film is based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana. However, ever since its release, the film has been facing immense backlash from the audience for allegedly distorting the epic. People have expressed disappointment with the film’s dialogues and portrayal of Ravana and Lord Hanuman. Even though the makers changed the infamous ‘kapda tere baap ka’ dialogue last month, it made no impact.

Earlier this month, Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir also accepted that the film has hurt people’s emotions and issued a public apology. “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation🙏," he wrote.