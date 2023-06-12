Adipurush Star Kriti Sanon Refers to Sita Maa As 'My Janaki' Amid Kiss Controversy at Tirupati

Kriti Sanon has dedicated a heartfelt post to her mother, Geeta Sanon, as she compared her with her character of Janaki in Adipurush. Kriti Sanon on Monday took to her Instagram account to share two photos. While the first photo shows Kriti’s character of Sita from Adipurush, the second image features Geeta Sanon from her younger days.

In the first photo, Kriti wrote, “Sita Maa… My Janaki." “Geeta Maa… My Jaan," a note on Kriti’s second image read. Sharing the post, “My Janaki and My Jaan… @geeta_sanon I love you my prettiest woman!"

Kriti Sanon’s post comes days after Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, took a dig at her over a viral video which saw Adipurush director Om Raut giving a peck on Kriti’s cheek at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

Dipika told Aaj Tak, “Kriti is an actor of today’s generation and in today’s time, kissing and hugging is seen as a sweet gesture. She never thought of herself as Sita.” Dipika said that when she was playing the character, she “lived as Sita but the actors of today, think of it as a character. They don’t bother after the film is over.”

“Now let’s talk about us. No one dared to take our names on the set. When we were in our characters, many people would come and touch our feet right on the set. It was a different era. At that time, they didn’t see us as actors; they saw us as gods. We couldn’t even hug anyone, let alone a kiss,” Dipika added.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying Ravana. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. The film will be released on June 16, 2023.