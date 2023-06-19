Adipurush Stays Strong On Day 3 Despite Criticism, Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 340 Cr Globally

Despite criticism, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is going strong at the box office. The film has now crossed Rs 340 crore mark at the global box office. While the Om Raut directorial earned Rs 140 crore on its opening day, it then collected Rs 100 crore each on Saturday and Sunday respectively. With this, the film’s total collection (globally) now stands at Rs 340 crore.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.

Amid the film’s success at the box office, Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah has banned all Indian movies in the city. Not just this, police forces have also been reportedly deployed in Nepal’s capital to ensure no theatre screens any film made in India. “All 17 film halls have been told not to screen Indian films," his secretariat told Online Khabar. The move comes days after the Kathmandu Mayor expressed disappointment with ‘Janaki is a daughter of India’ dialogue in Adipurush and claimed that Sita was rather born in Nepal.

Meanwhile, Adipurush has also been facing backlash over its dialogues. During the Lanka Dahan sequence in the movie, lord Hanuman said “Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki". This left a large section of the audience disappointed.

On Sunday, the makers of the movie announced that they have decided to make ‘alterations’ to the dialogues for sounding overly colloquial, offending the audience. Post the changes, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir told ANI, “Our aim was to present the true heroes of Sanatan to our younger generation. There is an objection to 5 dialogues and they will be changed. If people are not liking some parts, then it’s our responsibility to fix them."