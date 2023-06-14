Adipurush Ticket Costs Rs 2200 In Delhi Theatre, Multiple Shows Houseful for Prabhas Film

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, is all set to release in theatres on June 16, 2023. The film has been generating a huge buzz, thanks to its magnificent trailer and A-list star cast. The bookings for Adipurush have already begun and most shows, especially in Delhi, are already houseful.

You’ll be surprised to know that Delhi-NCR is selling the most expensive ticket for Adipurush. One ticket for the movie is priced at Rs 2200 in PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall, according to BookMyShow. The ticket price is for the Hindi version of the film in 2D format.

Interestingly, in Delhi’s PVR: Vegas LUXE, Dwarka, Rs 2000 tickets are already sold out. In fact, multiple shows are houseful in Delhi.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut. This is Om’s second directorial after the phenomenal success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Adipurush, a 3D feature film, was officially announced in August 2020. The star cast of the film wrapped up the shoot for the magnum opus in 103 days. Adipurush has been shot in Hindi and Telugu. It will also release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”, multilingual period saga Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Adipurush features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti as Janaki, Saif as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. While the teaser of Adipurush was met with criticism, its trailer received praises from all quarters. Many people said that the Adipurush trailer was quite an improvement from its teaser which was bashed over the depiction of Hindu deities and “poor quality" of visual effects. The more than 3-minute-long trailer shows the major events of Ramayana.