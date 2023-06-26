Adipurush Ticket Prices Slashed Again Amid Spiralling Box Office Performance, Now Screened At Rs 112

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, has fallen short of box office projections by a huge margin. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush had earned a staggering Rs 140 crore worldwide on its opening day. However, the film has fallen flat to Rs 5.5 crore in just seven days.

In response to declining box office performance and growing backlash, the makers of the Prabhas starrer recently announced a reduction in ticket prices for Thursday and Friday shows to Rs 150. However, due to continued criticism and a drop in collections on Monday and Tuesday, they have further lowered the prices. The new price has been set at Rs 112. The film has been under scrutiny for its alleged distortion of the Hindu epic Ramayana and its characters.

“Witness the epic saga unfold! Book your tickets starting from just Rs112/-* and experience the grandeur world of Adipurush Offer starts tomorrow! #JaiShriRam," read the announcement on T-Series’ official Twitter handle.

Witness the epic saga unfold! Book your tickets starting from just Rs112/-* and experience the grandeur world of AdipurushOffer starts tomorrow! #JaiShriRam Book your tickets on: https://t.co/0gHImE23yj#Adipurush now in cinemas near you ✨#Prabhas @omraut… pic.twitter.com/cQOKqn0I4S — T-Series (@TSeries) June 25, 2023

On June 18, the team of Adipurush decided to make “alterations" to the film’s dialogues after the dialogues of Hanuman received backlash for sounding overly colloquial, offending the audience. The makers revisited the ones that have not gone down well with the audience, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film. The film is now screening with the edited dialogues. One of the most controversial dialogues, “Kapda tere baap ka… toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki" has been modified to “Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka."

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan.