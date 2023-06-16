Adipurush To Akhanda: 7 Telugu Films With Long Runtime

Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush has hit the theatre today. The film, which is based on the epic Ramayana, stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Adipurush has a runtime of 2 hours and 59 minutes. Well, it isn’t the only film with such a long runtime. This longer runtime can become a disadvantage for the makers as well because the audience may not prefer watching that movie.

As Adipurush hit the big screens today, this space articulates the runtime of some famous recently-released Telugu films.

Adipurush (June 16, 2023)

Directed by Om Raut, the pan-India film Adipurush is 2 hours and 59 minutes long. Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Devdutta Nage, Saif Ali Khan and others acted in this movie.

RRR (March 24, 2022)

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR a period action drama film is 3 hours and 7 minutes long. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and others have essayed important roles in this film.

KGF: Chapter 2 (April 14, 2022)

Produced on a massive budget of Rs 100 crore worldwide, the second instalment of KGF’s runtime stands at 2 hours and 48 minutes. Prashanth Neel directed film made huge strides at the box office and collected more than Rs 1,000 crore.

Vikram (June 3, 2022)

Kamal Haasan’s starrer crime thriller Vikram has a runtime of 2 hours and 53 minutes. Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain and others also played key roles in this movie.

Ante Sundharaniki (June 10, 2022)

Nani starrer romantic comedy Ante Sundharaniki has a runtime of 3 hours and 5 minutes. Directed by Vivek Athreya, Ante Sundharaniki failed to thrive at the box office.

Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1 (December 17, 2021)

The first part of the Pushpa franchise, directed by Sukumar, earned negative reviews owing to the runtime of 2 hours and 59 minutes. However, the response at the box office changed after some time and the movie became one of the most successful films of Allu Arjun.

Akhanda (December 2, 2021)

Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Akhanda has a runtime of 2 hours and 48 minutes. It received mixed to poor reviews from the critics but was a success at the box office.