Adipurush To Bro: The Avatar, Films That Made The Big Buck On Release Day

So far, 2023 has seen some of the most popular films released across different languages. From Adipurush to Ponniyin Selvan 2, this year had some of the biggest releases that turned out to be big hits. These films not only earned big in India but also made records worldwide on the first day. So, let’s look at films of 2023 that made huge worldwide collections on their opening day:

Adipurush: Adipurush was one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. It was directed by Om Raut and starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdutt Nage in the lead roles. Despite all the controversies surrounding the film, it had a great opening and made around Rs 140 crore (gross) worldwide on day 1.

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan was a huge hit at the box office. It was directed by Siddharth Anand and also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film marked the comeback of SRK after a 4-year gap, and it earned a lot at the box office. According to reports, Pathaan is the second-highest worldwide grosser on the first day, with Rs 106 crore (gross) on Day 1.

Veer Simha Reddy: Veer Simha Reddy is one of the most popular films of 2023. The film starred Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role. The film turned out to be a huge hit at the box office and earned around Rs 50.1 crore (gross) worldwide on its opening day.

Waltair Veerayya: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya was also released in theatres in 2023. The film was directed by KS Ravindra and had Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The action entertainer turned out to be a great hit at the box office. Chiranjeevi’s performance was highly appreciated by the audience. According to reports, the film went on to earn Rs 49.10 crore (gross) worldwide on its opening day.

Bro The Avatar: The Recently released Bro The Avatar has been receiving a good response from the audience. The film starred Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles. It is a remake of the hit Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. According to reports, the film earned around Rs 48.5 crore (gross) worldwide on day 1.