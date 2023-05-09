Adipurush Trailer LIVE Updates: First Reviews Declare Prabhas' Film 'Pure Goosebumps'; Footage LEAKED Hours Before Release

Live now
Curated By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 13:10 IST
Mumbai, India
Adipurush Trailer Release LIVE Updates: The trailer for Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, is all set to release today. The makers will drop the trailer on the official YouTube channel of T-Series at 1:53 PM. Meanwhile, an on-ground launch event will be held at PVR Juhu, Mumbai, at 3 PM in presence of Prabhas, Kriti, director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar and writer Manoj Muntashir.
Saif Ali Khan, who plays an antagonist in Adipurush, is likely to skip the trailer launch event and other promotions for the upcoming film. According to reports, Saif has planned to give Adipurush promotions a miss Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Director Om Raut has shared the links for Adipurush trailer which will be released in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It will drop on YouTube at 1:53 PM.
Less than 100 minutes to go for the #AdipurushTrailer 💥💥Playlist ▶️ https://t.co/G9EauHdg2o
Rebels, let's get into Jai Shri Ram 🏹 mode for our Raghava Ram #Prabhas🔥Coming 5-6 hours are most important for #Adipurush with Trailer release on Youtube at 1.53PM and then much… pic.twitter.com/SXDAi1bSHX
— Prabhas Trends™ (@TrendsPrabhas) May 9, 2023
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Om Raut treated selected fans to a special fan preview of Adipurush’s trailer and it was as massy as it could get. The event took place in Hyderabad.
Adipurush courted controversy, including boycott calls, when its teaser was released in October over the depiction of Hindu deities and inferior quality of visual effects. The makers were also slammed for the apparent Islamisation of Lankesh over Saif Ali Khan’s look.
A Prabhas fan tweeted, “Less than 100 minutes to go for the Adipurush Trailer.”
Less than 100 minutes to go for the #AdipurushTrailer 💥💥Playlist ▶️ https://t.co/G9EauHdg2o
Rebels, let's get into Jai Shri Ram 🏹 mode for our Raghava Ram #Prabhas🔥Coming 5-6 hours are most important for #Adipurush with Trailer release on Youtube at 1.53PM and then much… pic.twitter.com/SXDAi1bSHX
— Prabhas Trends™ (@TrendsPrabhas) May 9, 2023
Ahead of the grand launch event of Adipurush trailer in Mumbai, T-Series has shared a glimpse of the on-ground event taking place at PVR Juhu.
Ahead of the launch of Adipurush trailer in Mumbai today, hashtag ‘Adipurush trailer’ is already trending on Twitter on number one spot.
PRABHAS – KRITI SANON: ‘ADIPURUSH TRAILER ARRIVES TODAY… After a terrific response in #Hyderabad yesterday [#AdipurushTrailer was screened for #Prabhas fans], Team #Adipurush will unveil the keenly-awaited trailer at 1.53 pm today [9 May 2023].#Prabhas #KritiSanon #SaifAliKhan… pic.twitter.com/eXfruKynRi
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 9, 2023
A day after Adipurush team organised an exclusive preview of the film’s trailer, its footage was leaked on social media and is now going viral all over the internet.
Thanks to all darling fans and #Adipurush team who helped curtail the leaked video. A big big Thank you. Now we wait for the proper launch Today afternoon #JaiShriRam #AdipurushTrailer
— #Adipurush 🇮🇳 (@rajeshnair06) May 8, 2023
Saif Ali Khan, who plays an antagonist in Adipurush, is likely to skip the trailer launch event in Mumbai today. Here’s why.
Ahead of the trailer launch event of Adipurush in Mumbai, actress Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram Story to inform fans about the exact release time of the trailer. She wrote, “Set your reminders!!! Adipurush trailer premieres at 1:53 pm.”
A special fan screening of the Adipurush trailer took place on Monday in Hyderabad. It was attended by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and director Om Raut.
The first reactions to Adipurush trailer have been largely positive. One user tweeted, “Inside Report #Adipurush trailer screening starring #Prabhas and #KritiSanon… Goosebumps all over.”
Inside Report #Adipurush trailer screening starring #Prabhas and #KritiSanon…
terrific trailer, What a fantabulous visually stunning trailer it is.. VFX 👌👌
Goosebumps all over 🔥🔥🔥
#AdipurushTrailer @kritisanon pic.twitter.com/NAeP1ik5zZ
— Sibu Reddy (@SibuReddy40) May 8, 2023
The team of Adipurush on Monday showcased the film’s trailer exclusively to a bunch of fans in Hyderabad and the early response has been largely positive, with those, who have watched it, calling it “pure goosebumps”. Unfortunately, soon after the preview event, the trailer of Adipurush was leaked online.
Touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”, multilingual period saga Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh.
Earlier, Adipurush courted controversy, including boycott calls, when the teaser of the magnum opus was launched in October over the depiction of Hindu deities and inferior quality of visual effects. The makers were also slammed for the apparent Islamisation of Lankesh over Saif’s look as the demon king, who was seen sporting a beard and buzz cut.
The film was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023. Adipurush is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.
Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here