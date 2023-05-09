CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Adipurush TrailerVijay Deverakonda BirthdayAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena
Home » Movies » Adipurush Trailer LIVE Updates: First Reviews Declare Prabhas' Film 'Pure Goosebumps'; Footage LEAKED Hours Before Release

Live now

Adipurush Trailer LIVE Updates: First Reviews Declare Prabhas' Film 'Pure Goosebumps'; Footage LEAKED Hours Before Release

Adipurush Trailer Launch LIVE Updates: The trailer of Prabhas starrer has received largely positive response from people who watched it on Monday during an exclusive preview.

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 13:10 IST

Mumbai, India

Adipurush trailer, Adipurush, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Saif Ali Khan, Adipurush trailer launch, Mumbai
Adipurush trailer release LIVE updates: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon gear up for the trailer launch in Mumbai today.

Adipurush Trailer Release LIVE Updates: The trailer for Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, is all set to release today. The makers will drop the trailer on the official YouTube channel of T-Series at 1:53 PM. Meanwhile, an on-ground launch event will be held at PVR Juhu, Mumbai, at 3 PM in presence of Prabhas, Kriti, director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar and writer Manoj Muntashir.

Saif Ali Khan, who plays an antagonist in Adipurush, is likely to skip the trailer launch event and other promotions for the upcoming film. According to reports, Saif has planned to give Adipurush promotions a miss Read More

Key Events

Key Events
May 09, 2023 13:07 IST

Adipurush trailer live updates: Where to watch it live?

Director Om Raut has shared the links for Adipurush trailer which will be released in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It will drop on YouTube at 1:53 PM.

May 09, 2023 12:56 IST

Adipurush trailer release live updates: Visuals of Kriti Sanon, Prabhas from fan preveiw

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Om Raut treated selected fans to a special fan preview of Adipurush’s trailer and it was as massy as it could get. The event took place in Hyderabad.

Adipurush trailer release live updates: Visuals of Kriti Sanon, Prabhas from fan preveiw
Kriti Sanon at Adipurush fan preview in Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter/UV Creations).
Adipurush trailer release live updates: Visuals of Kriti Sanon, Prabhas from fan preveiw
Prabhas at Adipurush fan preview in Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter/UV Creations).
May 09, 2023 12:50 IST

Adipurush trailer live updates: Why its teaser courted controversy

Adipurush courted controversy, including boycott calls, when its teaser was released in October over the depiction of Hindu deities and inferior quality of visual effects. The makers were also slammed for the apparent Islamisation of Lankesh over Saif Ali Khan’s look.

Adipurush trailer live updates: Why its teaser courted controversy

May 09, 2023 12:42 IST

Adipurush trailer release live updates: Less than 100 mins for the launch

A Prabhas fan tweeted, “Less than 100 minutes to go for the Adipurush Trailer.”

May 09, 2023 12:36 IST

Adipurush trailer live updates: The wait is almost over

Ahead of the grand launch event of Adipurush trailer in Mumbai, T-Series has shared a glimpse of the on-ground event taking place at PVR Juhu.

Adipurush trailer live updates: The wait is almost over

Adipurush trailer live updates: The wait is almost over

May 09, 2023 12:29 IST

Adipurush trailer becomes top trend on Twitter

Ahead of the launch of Adipurush trailer in Mumbai today, hashtag ‘Adipurush trailer’ is already trending on Twitter on number one spot.

May 09, 2023 12:20 IST

Adipurush trailer live updates: Footage gets leaked hours before launch

A day after Adipurush team organised an exclusive preview of the film’s trailer, its footage was leaked on social media and is now going viral all over the internet.

May 09, 2023 12:09 IST

Adipurush trailer live updates: Saif Ali Khan to skip launch event

Saif Ali Khan, who plays an antagonist in Adipurush, is likely to skip the trailer launch event in Mumbai today. Here’s why.

Adipurush trailer live updates: Saif Ali Khan to skip launch event

May 09, 2023 12:03 IST

Adipurush trailer release live updates: Kriti Sanon sets her 'reminder'

Ahead of the trailer launch event of Adipurush in Mumbai, actress Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram Story to inform fans about the exact release time of the trailer. She wrote, “Set your reminders!!! Adipurush trailer premieres at 1:53 pm.”

Adipurush trailer release live updates: Kriti Sanon sets her 'reminder'

May 09, 2023 11:58 IST

Adipurush trailer live updates: Prabhas, Kriti attend fan preview in Hyderabad

A special fan screening of the Adipurush trailer took place on Monday in Hyderabad. It was attended by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and director Om Raut.

Adipurush trailer live updates: Prabhas, Kriti attend fan preview in Hyderabad
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are all smiles at Adipurush fan preview.
May 09, 2023 11:55 IST

Adipurush trailer release live: Early reviews call it 'pure goosebumps'

The first reactions to Adipurush trailer have been largely positive. One user tweeted, “Inside Report #Adipurush trailer screening starring #Prabhas and #KritiSanon… Goosebumps all over.”

Read more

because he will be off for his annual vacation with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. Earlier, Saif also didn’t attend the poster and teaser launch of Adipurush in Ayodhya.

The team of Adipurush on Monday showcased the film’s trailer exclusively to a bunch of fans in Hyderabad and the early response has been largely positive, with those, who have watched it, calling it “pure goosebumps”. Unfortunately, soon after the preview event, the trailer of Adipurush was leaked online.

Touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”, multilingual period saga Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh.

Earlier, Adipurush courted controversy, including boycott calls, when the teaser of the magnum opus was launched in October over the depiction of Hindu deities and inferior quality of visual effects. The makers were also slammed for the apparent Islamisation of Lankesh over Saif’s look as the demon king, who was seen sporting a beard and buzz cut.

The film was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023. Adipurush is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Latest News

More News

    TAGS