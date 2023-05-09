Adipurush Trailer LIVE Updates: First Reviews Declare Prabhas' Film 'Pure Goosebumps'; Footage LEAKED Hours Before Release

Read more

because he will be off for his annual vacation with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. Earlier, Saif also didn’t attend the poster and teaser launch of Adipurush in Ayodhya.

The team of Adipurush on Monday showcased the film’s trailer exclusively to a bunch of fans in Hyderabad and the early response has been largely positive, with those, who have watched it, calling it “pure goosebumps”. Unfortunately, soon after the preview event, the trailer of Adipurush was leaked online.

Touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”, multilingual period saga Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh.

Earlier, Adipurush courted controversy, including boycott calls, when the teaser of the magnum opus was launched in October over the depiction of Hindu deities and inferior quality of visual effects. The makers were also slammed for the apparent Islamisation of Lankesh over Saif’s look as the demon king, who was seen sporting a beard and buzz cut.

The film was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023. Adipurush is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.

