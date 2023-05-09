Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas' Lord Ram Fights Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh In A Stunning Visual Feast

Adipurush trailer: The highly-anticipated trailer of Adipurush is out now. Starring Prabhas Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, and Sunny Singh in the lead, the film is an adaptation of the mythological story of Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film is directed by Om Raut. The film features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.

Check out the trailer below:

The new trailer comes just months after the teaser was released. Last October, Prabhas and the team had a grand unveiling of the teaser. However, the teaser reveal was followed by much controversy. While viewers slammed the teaser for its poor VFX, the film also came under fire for the apparent Islamisation of Lankesh over Saif’s look as the demon king, who was seen sporting a beard and buzz cut.

The film was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023. Adipurush is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the team earlier announced that not only the Indian diaspora but the world will witness the grandeur of Indian history and culture. The movie will have its World Premiere in New York on 13th June at the Tribeca Festival, which is taking place from June 7-18th. This means that Adipurush’s world premiere will be before its release in India.

Talking about this amazing feat Prabhas shared that he is ‘honoured’ about Adipurush’s World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival and added, “It’s an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca.”

