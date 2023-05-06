Adipurush Trailer To Drop Months After Teaser Backlash, Prabhas is Powerful Lord Ram in New Poster

Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas’ Adipurush is eagerly anticipated by viewers not just in India but globally. Helmed by Om Raut, the film is finally getting ready for release. The trailer of the much-awaited mythological drama is all set to release on May 9, nearly seven months after the makers dropped the film’s teaser which received major backlash.

Audiences have a lot of expectations from the trailer since the teaser was a big letdown for fans all over. The poor quality VFX and the misrepresentation of mythological characters were widely criticized. Fans are expecting corrective measures as long as the VFX is concerned in the trailer. It remains to be seen whether the trailer garners a better response than the teaser. Adipurush is based on the epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Prabhas recently announced the trailer release date. “Witness the magnificent trailer of Adipurush on May 9, 2023! #AdipurushTrailer #AdipurushTrailerOnMay9thJai Shri Ram जय श्री राम.” Have a look :

Reportedly, before the digital release of the trailer on May 9, a special screening of the trailer will be held in Hyderabad, especially for fans of Prabhas. The trailer is believed to be around three minutes long and will thrust the audience into the mesmerizing world of the Ramayana.

The film is all set to release on 16th June. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the team earlier announced that not only the Indian diaspora but the world will witness the grandeur of Indian history and culture. The movie will have its World Premiere in New York on 13th June at the Tribeca Festival, which is taking place from June 7-18th. This means that Adipurush’s world premiere will be before its release in India.

Talking about this amazing feat Prabhas shared that he is ‘honoured’ about Adipurush’s World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival and added, “It’s an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca.”

