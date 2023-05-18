Adipurush Vs Ashwatthama: Prabhas' Next To Compete With Allu Arjun's Mythological Drama

After Radhe Shyam, the fans of Prabhas are eagerly waiting to see the Baahubali star on the silver screens once again. The actor has an exciting lineup, and one of his most awaited projects is Om Raut’s directorial, Adipurush. Now, Uri director Aditya Dhar has also geared up for his next based on a popular mythological character. His highly ambitious project is titled, The Immortal Ashwatthama. Both these films are cinematic adaptations of popular mythological tales, Ramayana and Mahabharata.

About Adipurush

Adipurush will see Prabhas in the role of Raghava (Ram), and Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita). Additionally, Saif Ali Khan has been roped in to essay the role of Lankesh (Ravana) in the movie, whereas Sunny Singh will portray Lakshmana (Lakshman). Adipurush revolves around the life of Raghava, the king of Ayodhya, and his journey to Lanka to rescue his wife Janaki from Lankesh’s abduction. The highly-discussed drama is slated to get a theatrical release on 16 June 2023.

The Immortal Ashwatthama

Now, let us shift our focus to Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film has been making headlines for some time now. Initially, Vicky Kaushal was roped in to play the lead in the drama, however, he could not be a part of the venture for some unknown reason.

Following this, Jr NTR and Yash were also presented with the script. Although, these two also did not give their nod to the movie. Actors such as Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan were also approached for the drama, but finally, Pushpa star Allu Arjun was finalised as the protagonist. It is believed, Allu Arjun approved the project as soon as he heard the script.

According to the reports, The Immortal Ashwathama will show the Mahabharata character as a superhero. As per the mythological tale, Ashwatthama is the son of Dronacharya. Expected to be made on a massive budget, the drama will reportedly be released in two parts.