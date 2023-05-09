Adipurush: Who Is It In Hindu Mythology? What's The Story of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Film?

ADIPURUSH: The official trailer of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was released on Tuesday. The movie shows the epic story of Ramayana. In Hindu mythology, “Adi" means “original" or “first," and “Purush" means “man" or “person." Therefore, “Adipurush" refers to the “original man" or the “first man." Lord Rama is considered to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is believed to be the first human being to have embodied the qualities of righteousness, truth, and compassion in their purest form.

Lord Rama’s life and teachings have had a profound impact on Indian culture and society, and he is revered as a symbol of moral and spiritual excellence. The name “Adipurush" is thus a fitting tribute to Lord Rama’s status as a role model and inspiration for countless generations of people. The story of Lord Rama’s life is also celebrated in the Hindu festival of Diwali.

The Mythological Story Of Adipurush

The mythological story of “Adipurush" is the story of Lord Rama, who is believed to be the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama was born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya in the city of Ayodhya, in ancient India. Lord Rama was an embodiment of righteousness and was loved by all his subjects for his kind and just rule.

The story of “Adipurush" is primarily recounted in the Hindu epic “Ramayana." The epic tells the tale of how Lord Rama’s wife, Sita, was abducted by the demon king Ravana, who took her to his kingdom of Lanka. Lord Rama, accompanied by his brother Lakshmana and an army of monkeys led by Hanuman, set out to rescue Sita and defeat Ravana.

After a long and difficult journey, Lord Rama finally reached Lanka and engaged in a fierce battle with Ravana. In the end, Lord Rama emerged victorious, and Ravana was killed. Lord Rama and Sita returned to Ayodhya, where Lord Rama was crowned as the king, and he ruled with righteousness and justice.

The story of “Adipurush" is considered to be a symbol of the triumph of good over evil and has inspired millions of people around the world to follow the path of righteousness and virtue. Lord Rama is revered as a symbol of moral and spiritual excellence and continues to be worshipped by millions of people around the world.

ADIPURUSH, THE MOVIE

“Adipurush" is an upcoming epic action film directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. The film is based on the Hindu epic “Ramayana" and stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh. The film is expected to release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The trailer of the movie was unveiled on Tuesday and is much better than the teaser that has created a lot of controversy. The more than 3-minute-long trailer shows the epic story of Ramayana with Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

Adipurush will release in 5 different Languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on June 16.

