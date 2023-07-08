Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir's Apology Rejected By Audience, Netizens Call It 'Too Late'

Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir took to his Instagram handle on Saturday morning and issued a public apology. However, netizens aren’t happy with it at all. While some claim that it is ‘too late’ to seek an apology, others argue that they can never forgive Adipurush makers for allegedly hurting their sentiments.

“This is the tactic to escape from the accountability n put blame on the audience that their emotions got hurt n that’s why film got disaster response. Apology not accepted. Hanumanji dekh rahe hain Sab. It’s too late now," one of the users wrote. Another user claimed, “First he jumped like a monkey from studio to studio to arrogantly defend and justify. Now he apologizes because he wants work in the film industry." Check out some of the Tweets here:

This is the tactic to escape from the accountability n put blame on the audiences that their emotions got hurt n that’s why film got disaster response. Apology not accepted. Hanumanji dekh rahe hain Sab. It’s too late now. #Adipurush https://t.co/PJVRGfbvTi pic.twitter.com/STZ9UdAXGc— Chandra Nandi 🇮🇳 (@ChandraNandi3) July 8, 2023

First he jumped like a monkey from studio to studio to arrogantly defend and justify. Now he apologizes because he wants work in the film industryAnd what’s this desh seva nonsense? Picture ke gaaney likhte ho paison ke liye. Stop making a nationalist virtue out of it!! https://t.co/Ozv21zZVvF— Sir Kazam {blu tik} (@SirKazamJeevi) July 8, 2023

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush is at the tail end of its theatrical run & now this fellow makes this statement whereas previously he refused to even accept Hanuman ji as God & what not unacceptable was featured in the movie in terms of tapori language! #ManojMuntashir https://t.co/jWzV3uX58Q— Rahul Rana (@rahulrana05) July 8, 2023

The way you tried to justify your garbage movie was more pathetic than the movie itself.This late apology is meaningless. You have few more movies lined up. We get it.FFS, Stop using सनातन word to set your market stall again. https://t.co/RVPeO6uipC— Serendipity 2.0 | imetaversity.nft (@IMetaversity) July 8, 2023

Earlier today, Manoj Muntashir issued an apology on Twitter and wrote, “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation🙏."

The apology comes Adipurush has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since its release. Directed by Om Raut, the film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayan. In the movie, Prabhas is playing Lord Ram’s role whereas Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan play the role of Janaki and Lankesh respectively. However, Adipurush faced immense backlash from the audience for its dialogues and portrayal of Ravana and Lord Hanuman.