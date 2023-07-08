CHANGE LANGUAGE
Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir's Apology Rejected By Audience, Netizens Call It 'Too Late'
Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir's Apology Rejected By Audience, Netizens Call It 'Too Late'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 12:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Netizens are not happy with Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir's apology. (Photos: Twitter)

On Saturday, Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir issued a public apology with folded hands and said, "I accept people’s emotions have been hurt".

Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir took to his Instagram handle on Saturday morning and issued a public apology. However, netizens aren’t happy with it at all. While some claim that it is ‘too late’ to seek an apology, others argue that they can never forgive Adipurush makers for allegedly hurting their sentiments.

“This is the tactic to escape from the accountability n put blame on the audience that their emotions got hurt n that’s why film got disaster response. Apology not accepted. Hanumanji dekh rahe hain Sab. It’s too late now," one of the users wrote. Another user claimed, “First he jumped like a monkey from studio to studio to arrogantly defend and justify. Now he apologizes because he wants work in the film industry." Check out some of the Tweets here:

Earlier today, Manoj Muntashir issued an apology on Twitter and wrote, “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation🙏."

The apology comes Adipurush has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since its release. Directed by Om Raut, the film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayan. In the movie, Prabhas is playing Lord Ram’s role whereas Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan play the role of Janaki and Lankesh respectively. However, Adipurush faced immense backlash from the audience for its dialogues and portrayal of Ravana and Lord Hanuman.

