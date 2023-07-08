Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir Issues Public Apology After Defending Prabhas Film: ‘I Accept…’

After weeks of controversy over Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush, the film’s writer Manoj Muntashir has finally issued a public apology. On Saturday, Manoj took to Twitter and accepted that the film has hurt people’s emotions. He then sought an apology from all with folded hands.

“I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation🙏," he wrote.

मैं स्वीकार करता हूँ कि फ़िल्म आदिपुरुष से जन भावनायें आहत हुईं हैं. अपने सभी भाइयों-बहनों, बड़ों, पूज्य साधु-संतों और श्री राम के भक्तों से, मैं हाथ जोड़ कर, बिना शर्त क्षमा माँगता हूँ. भगवान बजरंग बली हम सब पर कृपा करें, हमें एक और अटूट रहकर अपने पवित्र सनातन और महान देश की…— Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) July 8, 2023

Manoj’s apology comes weeks after he defended Prabhas starrer in an interview. When asked if Hanuman’s dialogues in the movie were an ‘error’ from his side, the writer said, “It is not an error” and told Republic World, “A very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrangbali. We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing (that) if there are multiple characters in a film, all of them can’t speak the language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a division.” Prior to this, he had also defended the movie saying “humne Ramayan nahi banaye hai".

Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. The film is directed by Om Raut with Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh. The film also stars Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The was released on June 16.

However, ever since the film’s release, it has been facing severe backlash from all on social media. Audiences have expressed disappointment with the film’s dialogues and portrayal of Ravana and Lord Hanuman. Even though the makers changed the infamous ‘kapda tere baap ka’ dialogue last month, it made no impact and several demanded boycott of the movie.