Adipurush's Earnings Drop To A Mere Rs 50 Lakh In Its Third Week

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s film Adipurush faced high expectations from the audience, but it did not meet their expectations and failed to impress. Despite making decent money in the early days of its release, the film is now experiencing a decline at the box office. Its earnings have dropped to less than Rs 50 lakh. Unfortunately, attempts to revise dialogues and issue apologies have not been successful in preventing the film from further decline.

After facing several controversies, Prabhas’ Adipurush was released on June 16 in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kerala. The film generated significant anticipation at the box office but fell short due to subpar visual effects, dialogue, and storytelling. Adipurush may soon be removed from theatres as it struggled to maintain a successful run for a month. Recently, its earnings have ranged between Rs 20-35 lakh at the Indian box office.

Earlier, T-Series claimed that Adipurush surpassed Rs 450 crore in worldwide gross earnings. This announcement sparked a division of opinions on the internet, with some suggesting that the reported numbers might be manipulated. Trade analysts, on the other hand, speculated that the film could have suffered a loss of Rs 50 crore or possibly more. However, an official statement regarding the actual financial performance of the film is still awaited.

Trade analyst Akshay Rathi expressed his views on the Adipurush disaster, stating that the film faced issues primarily with its storytelling, resulting in reputational damage for the makers. He emphasized that the Ramayana holds deep faith and divinity for people, and it should be treated with respect. Unfortunately, the narration and portrayal in Adipurush did not align well with the sensibilities and faith of the audience, leading to significant backlash for the film.

Adipurush is a 3D film based on the mythological tale of Valmiki’s Ramayana. Written and directed by Om Raut, the movie has faced criticism from people all over the country for its controversial dialogues, subpar visual effects, and unengaging screenplay. The film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Sunny Singh portrays Lakshman, while Devdatta Nage appears as Lord Hanuman. Cinematographer Karthik Palani and editors Apurva Motiwale Sahai and Ashish Mhatre contribute to the technical crew of the film.