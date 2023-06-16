Adipurush's Laxman, Sunny Singh, Reveals Prabhas Is Like An Elder Brother: 'Hit It Off From Day One'

Much-awaited mythological drama, Adipurush, based on the epic Ramayana, is finally scheduled to be released in theatres on Friday, today. The film stars the Prabhas as Lord Ram or protagonist Raghava, and is directed by the National award-winning filmmaker Om Raut. Kriti Sanon portrays the character of Sita, also known as Janaki, in the film.

Catch all the updates here: Adipurush Release LIVE Updates: Early Morning Shows Houseful for Prabhas Film; Fans Declare It ‘Blockbuster’

Sunny Singh, who portrays Prabhas’ onscreen younger brother Laxman in the film, has said that their pairing on the project has brought them closer. He also shared that they would often become emotional during certain scenes while shooting the film.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Sunny shared that the Adipurush holds a special place in his heart because he had the opportunity to work with Prabhas, who has become like an elder brother to him now. “We hit it off from day one and he would always be around for me. So when we shot some scenes together, we used to get emotional as we felt like two brothers going through that situation in reality,” he said.

Sunny mentioned that they also had scenes that required expressing emotions without any dialogue. He said, “There were times we had to do scenes without saying a single line, by just looking at each other. We also had to imagine a lot because we shot on a blue screen so that was a constant challenge and a very different experience for all of us.”

Prior to the worldwide theatrical release of the film, the film’s producers organised a special screening event in Mumbai on Thursday night, June 15. The event was exclusively for the film’s cast, crew, and their families. However, the film’s lead actor Prabhas and the antagonist Saif Ali Khan, who portrays the character of Lankesh, were unable to attend due to their hectic schedules.