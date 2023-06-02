Aditi Rao Hydari Can't Stop Blushing As She Jets Off To Romantic Getaway With Siddharth; Watch

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are rumoured to be dating. While they have been tight-lipped about their relationship, their public appearances and photos on social media speak volumes about their budding romance. Maintaining that trajectory, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddarth were spotted at Mumbai Airport on Friday most probably heading for a holiday.

In a fresh clip posted by a paparazzo handle, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were captured arriving together amid a hoard of photographers trying to take their pictures. While Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a black and white polka-dotted co-ords, Siddharth wore a funky shirt and blue denim jeans. They both paired their airport outfits with white sneakers. Although Siddharth didn’t interact with the paps, the Taj actress halted for a moment and waved at everyone.

Fans were gushing after seeing the two of them together. One of them wrote, “They look so good together. They have some good looks and innocence." Another one commented, “He is a lucky man!" Someone else said, “Adorable!!!"

Reportedly, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Maha Samundram, which was shot last year. They are often spotted together. They also attended Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding in Chandigarh. They had even attended Sharwanand’s engagement in Hyderabad.

Fans are often seen shipping them. So far, they have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship. It is reported that they are most likely to officially announce their relationship soon.

Talking about the rumours and speculations, Aditi said in an interview with Mid-day, “Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking. They will do what they find interesting and I am doing what I find interesting, which is going to set. I think it’s ok. And the thing is as long as I have amazing work to do and working with directors I love, and as long as people accept me and watch me, I am really happy.”

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari recently starred in Prime Video’s Jubilee. Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the actress plays the role of a person named Sumitra Kumari. “You always have butterflies in your stomach while starting something new. But when the director and team are so clear, it makes it exciting for giving in to their vision. We are very accessible as actors. But with Sumitra Kumari and with that age of cinema, it is that unattainable quality that sets them apart. To get it right with that vulnerability was a challenge for us,” the actress said at the series’ press event. The web series also stars, Aparshakti Khurrana, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Wamiqa Gabbi among others.