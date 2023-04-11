Aditya Chopra Remains Tight-Lipped About Tiger vs Pathaan Rumour Due To THIS Reason: Report

Ever since reports of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan reuniting for a film surfaced, fans cannot keep calm. The film has been reportedly titled Tiger vs Pathaan. However, an official update from the production house Yash Raj Film is awaited. To top it off, there are also rumours doing the rounds suggesting that Jason Momoa of the Aquaman and Game of Thrones fame has been roped in for the film.

While the rumours are going wild, a source close to YRF told Bollywood Hungama that Aditya Chopra is choosing to remain tight-lipped about it because he is enjoying the rumours. “I think Adi (Aditya Chopra) is enjoying all the speculation. Please note, there has been no official announcement on Tiger Vs Pathaan or War 2. But the speculation has been gathering momentum. They are being neither confirmed nor denied from any source at Yash Raj Films. The curiosity is on the healthy side. If and when it crosses limits, there will be a denial,” the source said.

On Monday, a tweet claimed that Jason is being considered to play the role of a villain in the movie. “As per early discussions in #Yrf the production house and #SiddharthAnand are planning to bring on board a big time Hollywood star as the main villain of #TigerVsPathaan movie of #SRK and #SalmanKhan , the name currently discussed is of Aquaman #JasonMomoa for this role," the tweet read. Reportedly, nothing has been confirmed about Tiger Vs Pathaan except for the two male leads Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

YRF is now looking forward to the release of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 which will also star Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The film is all set to release on Diwali. YRF’s last film Pathaan which was released in January this year turned out to be a blockbuster. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham minted over Rs 1000 crores at the global box office.

