Aditya Chopra’s Close Friend Denies YRF Breaking Ties With Ranveer Singh; Diljit Dosanjh Creates History At Coachella

Ranveer Singh started his career with Band Baaja Baraat, a film produced by Yash Raj Films. Over the years, the actor went on to work closely with the leading production house on a number of projects like Kill Dil, Gunday, Befikre, Ladies Vs Ricky Behl to name a few. Owing to the string of flops that Ranveer Singh had delivered in association with Yash Raj Films, it was reported that Ranveer Singh won’t be a part of any more films produced by Aditya Chopra. However, a close friend of Aditya Chopra has rubbished such rumours.

For More: Aditya Chopra’s Close Friend Denies YRF Breaking Ties With Ranveer Singh, Says ‘Baiju Bawra Will Be…’

It is no secret that apart from being a stellar actor, Diljit Dosanjh is also a gifted singer. The 39-year-old has now created history by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. While he and Pakistani singer-composer Ali Sethi made their debut at the festival, several other global icons including also rocked the Coachella 2023 stage.

For More: Diljit Dosanjh Creates History As He Rocks The Coachella 2023 Stage With His Performance; Watch

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani’s break-up rumours made headlines in December last year. While the two stars maintained silence over the same and issued no statement either confirming or denying break-up reports, looks like all of it were merely rumours. Recently, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from a recent IPL match. For the unversed, Preity is a joint owner of Kings XI Punjab.

For More: Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani Reunite Months After Break Up Rumours? Latest Pic Leaves All Curious

The hype for Yash Raj Spy Universe seems to have intensified ever since Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan dropped earlier this year. The universe is all set to expand further with announcements of films like Tiger Vs Pathaan and War 2. As reported earlier, Ayan Mukerji will be helming the sequel to Hrithik Roshan Starrer and if sources were to be believed, the director would be paid handsomely for his endeavours.

For More: War 2: Ayan Mukerji Charges Whopping Amount To Direct Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Thriller

Salman Khan is on a roll lately. With his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan only a few days away from its big release, the actor maintained the ritual of attending Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party despite the death threats made against him recently. Salman Khan arrived right after his father Salim Khan and sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Ayush Sharma made an appearance.

For More: Salman Khan Makes Dashing Entry in Pathani Suit at Baba Siddique’s Party Amid Death Threats; Watch

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here