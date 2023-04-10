Aditya Narayan Talks About Being Replaced In 'This Year's Biggest Hit Song' At The Last Minute, 'It Happens To The Best'

Aditya Narayan is credited for chartbusters like ‘Tattad Tattad’ from Ram Leela and ‘Ji Huzoor’ from Shamshera. While he is the son of illustrious playback singer Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan has paved his own way into the music industry with both Bollywood and Independent songs. In a recent interview, Aditya Narayan revealed that one of his songs was replaced by another singer and that song became a huge hit.

Speaking about the same with Hindustan Times, Aditya Narayan said, “I had sung a very big song this year, and my rendition was replaced at the last minute. This particular time I was very upset. Maybe I will talk about it more in the future when a little bit of time has passed.”

He also revealed, “It is out and a big hit. But at the last moment, the makers decided, and not the music composer, to go the conventional way and pick another singer. They replaced me with the best, so it’s not a bad feeling really. I was looking forward to the song, but it’s a part and parcel of life. I am just happy that these composers are calling me. I am very particular about the songs I associate with. I had a nice release last year, ‘Ji Huzoor’ in Shamshera.”

Sharing his thoughts on the trend of singers being replaced at the very last minute, Aditya Narayan quipped, “It happens to the best, it’s not a new thing. My father (Udit Narayan, singer) saw this in his generation too. I have heard him a lot of times say that he is very excited about a song, but (then someone else sang it). The thing with Bollywood is, you are not the creator of the song. Here in our films, there is not one person who takes the call- producers, actors, everyone is involved. Time time ki baat hoti hai.”

Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan has hosted the recently concluded season of Indian Idol in which Rishi Singh from Ayodhya was crowned the winner.

