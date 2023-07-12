Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday CONFIRM Dating Rumours? Duo Attends Arctic Monkeys Concert in Spain

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday fuelled dating rumours after they attended a concert in Madrid, Spain. The actors, who have been rumoured to be dating since last year, shared a photo on their Instagram Stories to reveal that they were at the Artic Monkeys concert that took place recently. Although the actors shared the posts hours apart from each other, the stage set up and the band were the same, leading to speculations that they attended the concert together.

Ananya Panday shared the photo from the concert and wrote, “Nothing quite like the Arctic Monkeys. My favourite song ever." On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur shared the photo with emojis conveying Arctic Monkeys.

Aditya was also seen posing with a friend at another concert. While Ananya was missing from the frame, she dropped dancing emojis in the comments section, hinting that she was a part of the crew as well.

Rumours of Aditya and Ananya dating began last year after Ananya appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. The actress was talking about relationships when Karan Johar dropped the hint that she and Aditya are together. Although the actress did not talk in detail about his hints on the show, the rumours were fuelled after fans began spotting the rumoured couple together on several occasions.

They attended Kriti Sanon’s Diwali celebration together last year and even walked a ramp together last year for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. Not just this, their appearance together at the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha only added to the rumours about them. Ananya also made her way to attend the special screening on The Night Manager part 1 to show her support to him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be soon seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in her pipeline. Besides this, she has also been shooting for her OTT series titled Call Me Bae.

As for Aditya, he was last seen in the second part of The Night Manager. He is currently also filming for Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.