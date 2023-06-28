Aditya Roy Kapur Breaks Silence On Kartik Aaryan Headlining Aashiqui 3, Says 'I Don’t Think...'

While Aditya Roy Kapur’s Aashiqui 2 was a blockbuster, the third part of the franchise will be headlined by Kartik Aaryan. In a recent interview, The Night Manager actor reacted to Kartik replacing him for Anurag Basu’s musical and shared that he is really looking forward for the movie. Aditya also mentioned that he is sure that Kartik Aaryan would do a ‘great job’ in Aasuiqui 3.

“Kartik and Fatima, is it? I mean when I first heard of it people asked me if I wanted to be a part of it. In the second film, I took a long swim, so I don’t think my character can return for a sequel. I think the team that they are putting together, from what we are hearing, is a great team. And I am really looking forward to it as a film watcher to see what they do with the next part,” he said as quoted by Indian Express.

Aashiqui starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in the lead and hit theatres in July 1990. The sequel of the movie was headlined by Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. It was released in April 2013. Kartik Aaryan announced the third part of the franchise in September 2022 i.e. just after the success of his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Later, talking to Variety about Aashiqui 3, Kartik said, “The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

Reportedly, Aashiqui 3 will also star Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead opposite Kartik Aaryan. However, there is no official confirmation to this as of now. The shooting of the film is expected to begin sometime this year and its release date has not been announced so far.