Aditya Roy Kapur Flexes His Toned Biceps Post A Rigorous Workout Session In Gym; Check Photo

Aditya Roy Kapur has once again set pulses racing as he showcased his well-defined biceps in a captivating post-workout photo. The photo shows the actor’s sculpted physique after a rigorous gym session has gone viral on social media, leaving fans in awe of his dedication to fitness.

Taking to his official Instagram stories, Aditya shared a photo in which he is seen checking something on his phone after a workout. The actor is wearing a black colour sleeveless tee paired with shorts. He is seen flaunting his biceps and toned body in the new photo. The image became a viral sensation, with fans praising Aditya. Many admired his well-sculpted muscles.

Take a look here:

Well, Aditya often grabs attention for his rumoured linkup with Ananya Panday. Both have been often got clicked together which further sparked their dating rumours. A few weeks ago, at a dinner party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the duo was among the invitees. Though they weren’t photographed together, they managed to steal the spotlight by arriving at the get-together, twinning in black outfits.

On the work front, Aditya was last seen in Gumraah with Mrunal Thakur. The film was released in theatres and had mixed response. He is also gearing up for the release of The Night Manager’s second season which is releasing on June 30. John le Carré’s, ‘The Night Manager’, has been adapted into a Hindi version by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. The cast includes Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl.

In the first season, the story revolves around Shaan Sengupta, portrayed by Aditya Roy Kapur, a former Navy officer who takes on a job as a night manager at luxury hotels in the hospitality sector.