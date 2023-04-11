Aditya Roy Kapur's Gumraah Flops Miserably at Box Office; Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa Has Decent Run

Before Eid, it’s hard to fill up movie theatres with audiences, and during Ramadan it becomes even more challenging, especially for movies aimed at a broader audience. It’s no surprise that there are very few new movies being released, and even those that are running in theatres are struggling to pull crowd.

This is evident from the recent release Gumraah, which had a disappointing opening weekend with only Rs 4 crores (estimated) in box office collections. On the first day, the movie made only Rs 1.10 crore (Rs 11 million), but since it was Good Friday, it managed to cross the Rs 1 crore mark. The movie is expected to be a flop with a lifetime collection of around Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million), according to film trade analysts. In the Thadam (2019) remake, Aditya Roy Kapur plays a dual role and Mrunal Thakur portrays a cop. The movie’s trailer was good, but unfortunately, there was very little promotion or marketing to generate interest among the audience. The lacklustre response was expected since there was little awareness among audiences about the movie prior to its release. The weekend collections were quite ordinary and the numbers are likely to dip even further during the weekdays. The movie is likely to close after just one week in theatres.

Gumraah is the third Hindi film adaptation of a south Indian movie this year, but unfortunately, all three films have underperformed at the box office. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan starred in Shehzada, a remake of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which failed to make a mark and ended its run with a total collection of just Rs 32.20 cr. Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee, a remake of the Malayalam movie Driving License, also faced a similar fate and could only earn Rs 16.85 cr during its theatrical run.

Bholaa, on the other hand, has had a decent second weekend, with box office collections of around Rs 12 crore. The movie didn’t face much competition, as Gumraah was the only new Bollywood release. Bholaa is primarily attracting audiences from the masses, and this trend is expected to continue until the release of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on April 21.

