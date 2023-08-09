Aditya Roy Kapur In All-Black Ensemble Is Reminding Fans Of Aashiqui 2’s Rahul Jaykar

Aditya Roy Kapur recently became the talk of the town after he was spotted vacationing in Spain with his rumoured partner Ananya Panday. Pictures and videos of the duo spending quality time in the beautiful foreign location flooded the internet. After his return from the holiday destination, Aditya was recently spotted on the streets of Mumbai, entering a building premise to attend an undisclosed and perhaps intimate event. But what arrested the attention of social media users was the actor’s dressing style which bore a striking resemblance to his Aashiqui 2 character Rahul Jaykar.

A video of Aditya Roy Kapur heading towards the building in Mumbai was dropped on Instagram by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. “Aditya Roy Kapur is back in Rahul Jaykar look. Giving all a nostalgic vibe Aditya Roy Kapoor is dressed up as Rahul Jaykar for an event in Mumbai,” read the caption. The actor was dressed in an all-black ensemble, comprising a tee and faded charcoal denim jeans. He also sported a beanie of the same hue. A pair of black-rimmed sunglasses accentuated his casual avatar further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aditya Roy Kapur rounded off his look with a simple wristwatch slipping into red-and-white sneakers. As soon as the actor stepped out from his vehicle, he was greeted warmly by his sea of fans. He posed for photographs quite patiently, flashing his beaming smile. Before entering the building, he waved at the shutterbugs too.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s well-dressed outfit had an uncanny similarity with his look from Aashiqui 2 where he essayed the character of Rahul Jaykar. Directed collaboratively by Anurag Basu and Mohit Suri, the romantic musical took the actor to overnight fame. He played the role of a singing sensation whose career took a downfall due to his own shortcomings. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. Now, Anurag Basu will be directing the third segment of the Aashiqui franchise, titled Aashiqui 3. While Kartik Aaryan will be replacing Aditya, the female lead is yet to be announced.

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur has been roped in for Anurag Basu’s upcoming romance drama Metro In Dino. According to reports, the film is expected to release in March 2024.