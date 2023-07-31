Aditya Roy Kapur Runs Late for Flight, Requests Paparazzi Not to Click Photos: 'Final Call Hai’

Known for his charm, wit and sensibility Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys a massive fan following. The actor was recently captured at the airport, setting his best fashion foot forward. However, the actor couldn’t pose for the paparazzi as he was running late for his flight. His team came and informed that it was the final call. A video of the same has gone viral now.

Aditya Roy Kapur recently made headlines for his rumoured relationship with Ananya Panday. Earlier this month, a romantic photo went viral from their holiday in Portugal. Several other photos of the lovebirds from their holiday surfaced on the internet. In one of the pictures, Ananya and Aditya were seen lost in each other’s eyes as they got clicked spending quality time at a cafe in Portugal.

Before that, Ananya and Aditya attended Arctic Monkeys concert together in Madrid. Rumours of Aditya and Ananya dating began last year after Ananya appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. The actress was talking about relationships when Karan Johar dropped a hint that she and Aditya could be together.

In a recent interview, when asked about his relationship with Ananya, Aditya wisely responded, “I think we should let it remain a topic of discussion. As long as it is being talked about, it’s a good thing. Conjecture is good; let things flow naturally." This measured response further fueled curiosity about their connection.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur is basking in the success of The Night Manager 2. The Night Manager also marked Aditya’s web series debut. Earlier in an interview with Mid-day, the actor opened up filling Tom Hiddleston’s shoes in the show. “I loved the performances in the original. But you have to find your own way, and draw from what is in front of you on the paper because the language, characterisations, and certain situations change [when adapting]. So, you draw from that change. When I read the episodes, it became clear that Sandeep had rooted the story in the Indian sub-continent. While you can look at a great performance, you can never [replicate] what someone else has done because the essence is different [in a remake]."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur will soon be seen in filmmaker Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. The project will mark his first collaboration with Sara Ali Khan.