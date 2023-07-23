Aditya Roy Kapur Smiles, Ananya Panday Tries to Hide Her Face as They Step Out For Date Night | Photos

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be ready to make their relationship official. The actors were spotted together on Saturday in Aditya’s car by the cameras just shortly after they returned from their European holiday. In photos shared by paparazzi, Aditya was seen seated on the driver’s seat while Ananya was seated next to him.

Although Aditya was seen sporting a smile as the shutterbugs took the rumoured couple’s photos, Ananya was seen hiding her face from the cameras. The actors were seen in casual outfits. Aditya opted for a white shirt while Ananya appeared to be channeling her inner Barbie. See photos below:

Last week, Ananya and Aditya had the internet talking after photos and videos of them holidaying in Europe went viral. The duo was seen going out on dates and riding bikes in the streets of Portugal. Ananya and Aditya were also seen lost in each other’s eyes as they get clicked spending quality time at a cafe in Portugal.

They returned from their trip late last week. In a video, which has gone viral on social media, the duo was seen making their way out of the airport but separately. Aditya was seen blushing as one of the photographers teases the actor about Ananya. On the other hand, Ananya shies away from being clicked as she exits the Mumbai airport.

Rumours of Aditya and Ananya dating began last year after Ananya appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. The actress was talking about relationships when Karan Johar dropped a hint that she and Aditya could be together.

Last year, Ananya and Aditya also attended Kriti Sanon’s Diwali celebration together and even walked a ramp together for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. Not just this, their appearance together at the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha only added fuel to the fire. Ananya also made her way to attend the special screening of The Night Manager part 1 to show her support to him.