Aditya Roy Kapur Spotted With Ananya Panday on Dinner Date After Ranbir Kapoor's BIG Confession

Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have once again occupied a top spot on the list of trends, courtesy – their recent dinner date. The stars were pictured exiting a restaurant after a dinner date early Wednesday. While the actress looked gorgeous in a blue bodycon dress, which she paired with white flats and a cute sling bag, Aditya went for a casual and cool fit for the outing. He wore a black shirt with denims. The duo carefully avoided being photographed together outside the Hakkasan restaurant in Bandra. Pictures of them, shared by paparazzi and fan pages dedicated to the stars, have gone viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Ananya Panday and Aditya are rumoured to have been dating for quite a while now. Their outing this week came after actor Ranbir Kapoor, of sorts, confirmed their relationship. During an interview recently, Ranbir revealed that his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star “likes a girl starting with the letter A.” Talking to Youtuber Aishwarya Mohanraj, Ranbir said: “I don’t know if he wants you to be around. He was just being polite with you Aish, come on! I know he likes a girl starting with the letter ‘A’.”

Watch the interview here:

Aditya and Ananya have been spotted at parties and events together a couple of times. Recently, at a dinner party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar at his house, the duo were among the invitees. Though they weren’t photographed together, they managed to steal the spotlight by arriving at the get-together, twinning in black outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B4U Paps (@b4upaps)

Reports about Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s rumoured relationship surfaced on the internet after Karan Johar made a slight hint about it on his chat show Koffee With Karan 7. Last year, they were pictured together at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali elebrations.

The duo also walked the ramp for celebrated designer Manish Malhotra recently. Pictures and videos of them from the fashion night trended for days on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aditya and Ananya also attended the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha together.

Aditya Roy Kapur clicked yesterday at the semi final match in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/8u1eWTbtCS— Aditya Roy Kapur FC (@ARKfanatics) December 14, 2022

On the work front, Aditya awaits the release of the second part of his web series The Night Manager. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2 lined up.