Aditya Roy Kapur Talks About Best Ways To Compliment a Partner Amid Ananya Panday Dating Rumours

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently making the headlines with rumours of him dating Ananya Panday. The actors were spotted together in Spain, attending concerts and making their way to explore the country. Amid these dating rumours, Aditya Roy Kapur has turned Bumble’s ‘Kindness is sexy’ campaign set to launch next week. Ahead of the launch, the actor opened up the best ways to compliment a partner.

“I think when complimenting, while it is great for people to feel like they look good, I think what really resonates is to be complimented for the person you are. Stuff that’s not just on the surface, so it could be anything - telling someone that they are caring, that they are funny, or telling someone that they are thoughtful. I think those things are also as important as telling them that they look good,” Aditya Roy Kapur said.

When asked what kind of compliments he would appreciate and give a special someone, Aditya said, “It’s always nice to be told about some qualities of yours as a person. If you are told that you are a positive influence on someone, or that you bring happiness to someone else, or if you’re told that you are a good friend–all of these things obviously have to be deserved and earned but it’s nice, I guess, being told about these kinds of things - rather than just about how you look".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the second part of The Night Manager. The series received much praise, with many lauding Aditya’s performance. Besides Aditya, the series also starred Anil Kapoor , Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome. Aditya Roy Kapur is currently also filming for Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.