Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up for the release of his film Gumraah with Mrunal Thakur, Ronit Roy and others. The trailer of the same was launched today and was attended by the cast and the crew. During the trailer launch, the actor was asked several questions, along with his marriage plans. The actor is also making headlines for his rumoured relationship with Ananya Panday.

During the trailer launch, Aditya was asked whether he plans to leave the title of the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood and get married. To this, the actor answered, as quoted by Pinkvilla, “I think everyone is getting married but I am not getting any FOMO. So, I will take my time and when the time is right."

Aditya and Ananya’s dating rumours started doing the rounds when Karan Johar teased the latter in his show Koffee With Karan. He had hinted last year that something is brewing between the two. They are frequently seen together at Bollywood parties. They were also seen together at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party in 2022. Recently, the rumoured couple were also showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. However, there has been no confirmation about their relationship from either of them.

Meanwhile, Aditya actor also spoke about playing a double role in the film, something he has done for the first time in his career. He called it challenging and said that he did diction classes to make both characters sound different.

Gumraah is the remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam. Helmed by Vardhan Ketkar, the movie also marks his debut as a filmmaker. The movie which is bankrolled jointly by Bhushan Kumar and Mura Khetani will hit the cinema houses on April 7.

Read all the Latest Movies News here