Aditya Roy Kapur Talks About ‘Kindness In Love’ Amid Ananya Panday Dating Rumours

For a long time now, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s dating rumours have been making headlines. The two were recently in Spain when a romantic photo of the rumoured couple also went viral on social media. Amid all this, The Night Manager actor is also all set to launch Bumble’s ‘Kindness is Sexy’ campaign. Ahead of the launch, Aditya recently talked about kindness as a key element in dating life.

“I think the heart of everything is being good to people around you and being good to people you are in a romantic relationship with,” the actor said. In Bumble’s new content, actor Aditya Roy Kapoor will be seen exploring modern online dating as he redefines stereotypical tropes of ‘sexy’ through the lens of different facets of ‘kindness’ in a relationship—from respect, vulnerability to empathy.

Speaking on the importance of kindness in relationships, the actor added, “I think kindness can never go out of style. It’s one of the intrinsic things about being able to survive in society - the ability to get along with other people, be it in a romantic relationship or friendship or any other, and at its core, you need to be kind to everyone, especially in romantic relationships.”

Aditya Roy Kapur further shared that kindness is attractive and important now more than ever and added, “Sometimes we just go along with certain behaviours because everyone else is doing it. But here’s the thing, just because everyone does it, doesn’t make it right. Kindness goes beyond just being decent, it’s also vulnerability and empathy — all of which are so important to build healthy relationships. Now more than ever, it’s cool to be kind! And I think kindness is sexy and will always be.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in The Night Manager 2. The show also starred Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome in key roles. Now, Aditya is shooting for Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.