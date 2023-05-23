Aditya Singh Rajput Death: Police Suspect ‘Serious Internal Head Injury’ May Have Been The Cause

A day after television actor Aditya Singh Rajput passed away, cops are now suspecting if the Splitsvilla 9 fame died due to ‘serious internal head injury’. As reported by Indian Express, a police officer recently revealed that Singh had a small injury on his head. However, exact reason behind his death will only be ascertained after the postmoren report is out.

“A small injury on the rare left side of his head was seen during the panchnama. There was no bleeding, but the swelling on that part of the head was clearly visible. We suspect that he sustained a serious internal head injury but are awaiting a post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of his death,” the police officer said as quoted by The Indian Express.

“We suspect he slipped and fell. His head probably collapsed on the corner of a tiled portion. And the impact of the head on the tile was so high that the tiles of that particular portion of the bathroom got broken,” the police officer added.

For the unversed, Aditya Singh Rajput was found in an unconscious state in his bathroom on Monday, May 22, when he was rushed to a hospital. However, Aditya was declared dead on arrival. Some unverified reports claimed Aditya died due to alleged drug overdose. His last rites were held on Tuesday evening and were attended by several of his industry colleagues including Rajiv Adatia, Ashoke Pandit, Harsh Rajput and Rohit K Verma among others.

Aditya hailed from Delhi and started his career as a model. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. However, he rose to fame after he participated in the 9th season of MTV Splitsvilla. Besides this, Aditya was also a part of TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, and Bad Boy Season 4 among others.