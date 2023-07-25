Adnan Sami's Ex-Wife Zeba Makes SHOCKING Claim On Their Ugly Divorce: 'I Lost My Mind...'

Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar, who became famous in India after appearing in Henna along with Rishi Kapoor, has opened up about her failed marriage with singer and music composer Adnan Sami in a recent interview. During the interaction, she also spoke about how the custody battle for her son, Azaan Sami, took a toll on her mental health.

In a recent interview with Aamna Haider Isani, Zeba revealed that she had quit acting after getting married to Adnan and devoted herself entirely to her family. “When I got married to Adnan, I was wrapping up a few films. At that time, I wasn’t interested in continuing to act. I wanted to write, maybe produce. I wasn’t that involved in acting. Then I married Adnan and Azaan was born, I was totally invested in that. But when the marriage didn’t work out, I started doing productions and other projects,” Zeba said.

Recalling the 18-month custody battle for her son, Zeba said, “I lost my mind. I was functioning because that coping mechanism comes from somewhere, but I was not all there. I have got big patches which I don’t remember. It was very difficult. But I am thankful I got back with Azaan. It was 18 months of this custody battle. I wasn’t working during that time, but a few friends of mine told me to work for my own sanity. There was a friend who was doing a serial in England and I joined the same show. I went to London for a few months to shoot that.”

Meanwhile, Adnan Sami was granted Indian citizenship in 2016, after giving up his birth-citizenship with Pakistan. Talking about the same, Adnan in an earlier interview with the Humans Of Bombay said, “Some people in Pakistan turned around and said, ‘Oh, he has chosen India because he has got more money over there, he’s making more money over there.’ I said, ‘Excuse me, do you have any idea what my family background is? Do you have any idea that money has never been a factor in my life? I have been blessed to have been born and brought up in a very well-to-do, wealthy family.”