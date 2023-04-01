Adnan Sami Recalls Why Lata Mangeshkar Dialed Him After 'Bhar Do Jholi Meri' Release; Know Here

Adnan Sami has been a part of Bollywood for a long time now. The singer who rose to prominence with his single Lift Kara De went on to collaborate with names like Amitabh Bachchan and Lata Mangeshkar. His qawaali number ‘Bhar Do Jholi’ in Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan became a chartbuster upon its release. In a new interview, Adnan Sami talked about working with Lata Mangeshkar and Salman Khan in the 2005 release Lucky No Time For Love. The two of them had sung the duet ‘Ek Ajnabee Sa Ehsas Dil Ko Bataye’.

While speaking with Subhash K Jha for ETimes, Adnan Sami shared, “I shall remain forever indebted for this opportunity to compose for and sing with the Goddess.Lataji had cut down drastically on her singing when this opportunity came up. She immediately agreed. She could never say no to me.”

Adnan Sami recalled that Lata Mangeshkar had called him after his song from Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released. The singer shared, “It was after the devotional Qawwalli Bhar Do Jholi Meri recorded for the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She rang me up to say she liked it. Coming from the Queen of Melody, Mata Saraswati reincarnated, whom I idolise and love like millions across the world, it was a pat on the back that I will cherish forever. She has always been very warm and encouraging."

Adnan Sami further added, “I grew up hearing and seeing her idolised by my father. He couldn’t sleep until he heard Lataji’s lullaby Dheere Se Aaja Ri Ankhiyan Mein. When I came to India, my one wish was to meet her. And when Lataji sang for me in the film Lucky, I felt I had achieved the acme of my career.”

Meanwhile, Adnan Sami’s last single ‘Alvida’ resonates with Persian poet Rumi’s musing, “Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes… Since, for those who love with their heart and soul, there is no such thing as separation.” The peppy number was characterised with the signature and classic vibe that all of Sami’s songs are known for. The music video featured the musician alongside Punjabi actor Sarah Khatri.

