Adnan Sami's Brother Junaid Makes BIG Claims, Says Singer Has Fake Degrees: 'Truth Must Come Out'

Adnan Sami’s brother Junaid Sami Khan has made some shocking revelations about the singer. In a now-deleted post, Junaid alleged on Facebook how his brother lied about his childhood, education and much more. He went on to claim that Adnan Sami “possesses fraudulent degrees and has even served time in prison."

The now-deleted post read, “Time to play Imran Khan and reveal the truth about my elder brother Adnan Sami. I fear no one but God. I dislike doing this but the truth must come out. I saw much 1st hand and I challenge Adnan Sami to refute one word I say here! He can’t! I don’t lie, unlike him.”

The post disclosed that Sami was born in a Rawal-Pindi hospital on August 15th, 1969, contrary to the singer's claim that his birthplace was England. Junaid claimed that Adnan Sami did not pass his O levels in England and instead obtained fake degrees from Lahore. He also mentioned that “Adnan Sami completed his A levels through private study in Abu Dhabi." Additionally, Junaid alleged that Sami was involved in the “dissemination of an inappropriate video featuring his second spouse."

Junaid also blames his brother for his career, he reveals, “Adnan Sami could have helped me musically big time! He knows I have talent too and can sing. Many have said to me I have a slightly better voice than him even! The edge! But he never cared and remained selfish as he is. Never launched me in India! He is a shady character. Did he fear I may have overtaken him career-wise? Don’t rule it out! Now I sit at home doing nothing! Adnan Sami is the main reason for it.”

He further disclosed how his family endured a challenging period and how his father developed diabetes and used to weep frequently.

Adnan Sami recognized as a prominent playback singer, significantly contributed to pop music in the early 2000s. He lent his voice to songs in various languages. Adnan Sami's most recent single Alvida echoes the sentiments of Persian poet Rumi, who believed that goodbyes are only meant for those who love with their eyes. For those who love with their heart and soul, separation does not exist. The lively song was characterized by Sami's signature classic vibe, similar to all of his songs. In the music video, the musician appeared alongside Punjabi actor Sarah Khatri.

