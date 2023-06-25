Aftab Shivdasani Birthday: Top 5 Movies of the Versatile Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AFTAB SHIVDASANI: Aftab Shivdasani celebrates his 45th birthday today. With his charming presence and versatile acting skills, Aftab has made a significant impact on the Indian film industry. From romantic comedies to intense thrillers, Aftab has left an indelible mark on the audience with his performances. As we celebrate Aftab Shivdasani ‘s birthday, let’s take a look at his remarkable movies and recent ventures.

Mast

Aftab Shivdasani stepped into the world of Bollywood with this film. In the Ram Gopal Verma film, the actor portrayed the character of a restaurant worker who falls in love with a renowned actress named Mallika, played by Urmila Matondkar. Although Mast did not fare well at the box office, Aftab’s performance was widely appreciated.

Hungama

One of the most notable films in Aftab Shivdasani’s career is Hungama. Released in 2003, this comedy film was directed by Priyadarshan and featured an ensemble cast. Aftab played the role of Nandu, a young man caught in a web of hilarious misunderstandings.

Kasoor

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film was a suspense thriller, where Aftab played the lead role of Shekhar Saxena, a young man accused of murdering his wife. The gripping storyline and Aftab’s intense portrayal garnered a positive response.

Masti

Masti revolves around the lives of three married friends who find themselves entangled in hilarious and unexpected situations. Aftab Shivdasani played the role of Prem Chawla, one of the lead characters. His comic timing and performance added a layer of humour to the film. The movie was a commercial success and became a favourite among audiences.

Awara Pagal Deewana

The action-comedy film was directed by Vikram Bhatt. The movie features an ensemble cast and Aftab portrayed the character of Pagla, a lovable but unusual individual who finds himself caught up in the chaos caused by the stolen diamonds.

Latest Project

Special OPS 1.5

The thrilling prequel series of the show titled Special OPS starring Kay Kay Menon. Aftab Shivdasani delivered a stellar performance as a brilliant RAW agent.

His portrayal showcased a refreshing take on undercover agents.